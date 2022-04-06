YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels

YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels0
Announced today via Twitter, the news mentions four other channels that join YouTube TV today, alongside The Weather Channel: G4TV, Comedy.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and Recipe.TV. Read below for more details on each of the five new channels now available via YouTube TV:
- The Weather Channel: a weather-focused channel that broadcasts weather forecasts and weather-related news and analysis, along with documentaries and entertainment programming that involve weather
- G4TV: a content studio and network that unites creators and fandoms to celebrate comedy, gaming and popular culture. It airs famous shows like Attach the Snow!, Ninja Warrior and Xplay, as well as new content including Name Your Price and Scott the Woz, esports events, interviews, and more
- Comedy.TV: a television network dedicated to today’s funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies
- JusticeCentral.TV: the only 24-hour cable network dedicated to court TV
- Recipe.TV: a television network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world
All five new channels added today are included in the monthly YouTube TV offering, so there’s no need to pay extra to watch them. YouTube TV offers over 85 channels of entertainment, news, live sports and more, for just $65 per month. For a limited time, new customers can join the service and pay just $15 for their first month.
