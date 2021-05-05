Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

YouTube brings TikTok-like videos to all creators in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 05, 2021, 8:30 PM
YouTube brings TikTok-like videos to all creators in the US
YouTube started to test a TikTok-like feature called Shorts last year, but the beta was only available in India. Last month, YouTube announced that Shorts is being tested in the United States and promised to make it available to everyone soon after the beta is over.

Earlier today, YouTube confirmed that Shorts is rolling out to all creators in the United States. More importantly, YouTube Shorts is gaining a couple of upgrades with the market launch announced today.

First off, creators can now choose to capture 60-second videos instead of very short 15-second videos. Also, they can add new filters and effects on their shorts, although it's worth mentioning that if you decide to use the music from YouTube's library, your short will revert to the 15-second (or less) format. Captions can also be used in shorts, and creators can choose to manually introduce them or let YouTube automatically display captions in their shorts. Users can toggle between the two options as they was a short.



YouTube revealed in a video today that more filters and effects for Shorts will be released in the coming months. As far as mobile users go, YouTube Shorts is getting a dedicated tab in the YouTube mobile app, which replaces that Explore tab at the bottom. Of course, the Explore tab is very important for YouTube, so it hasn't been removed. However, you will now find the Explore tab at the top left corner of the YouTube mobile app.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 concept renders show off leaked design
Popular stories
Samsung's next big AirPods rivals will reportedly come in these snazzy colors
Popular stories
Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal vs YouTube Music
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless