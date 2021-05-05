YouTube will soon translate video titles to your native language





Nearly every time YouTube has some new feature up its sleeve, it tends to test it out on small batches of users over a few months, to get some feedback and polish it up before it is released to the public.





We saw this before with the release of YouTube Shorts , and we are seeing it now with a select number of users who are suddenly seeing videos along with their entire layout translated between Portuguese and English.





If this is happening to you and want to turn it off, you're in tough luck. These changes are coming from the server rather than from an app update, and there is nothing you can do about them if you happen to be one of Google's guinea pigs this time. Android Police has only seen this happening with Portuguese and English so far.