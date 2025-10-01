YouTube is testing a new design on mobile, and you’ll either love or hate it

YouTube is testing a new interface for the video pages on mobile









The most striking change is that the title of the video has moved next to the profile picture of the channel. The profile picture is now bigger, which leaves less space for the title and cuts it off. Another noticeable change is that you see the username and not the name of the channel that has uploaded the video.



Do you like YouTube’s new design? Yes, it’s better It’s okay, I don’t mind No, I hate it Yes, it’s better 20% It’s okay, I don’t mind 40% No, I hate it 40%



Further down, the carousel of buttons under the player is also changed. Google has removed the text from the buttons, so all of them only have their icons now. The notification bell is now down in the carousel.



Users are also reporting a redesigned UI when playing Shorts. The buttons are now smaller and smoother than before. Funnily enough, the double-tap gesture still shows the old like icon along with the confetti animation.









That change appears to be even more divisive, with one user



Nothing drastic after all

That change appears to be even more divisive, with one user saying the new icons are "ugly as hell." The smaller size of the icons gives more space for the video, which was likely Google's goal with that change.

Any change to a digital service used by billions of people every month will draw strong opinions, and YouTube is not an exception. I agree that these changes are not the best, but they're not anything drastic. I would bet that everyone will get used to them and forget the old design in no time.







