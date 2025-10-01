Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

YouTube is testing a new design on mobile, and you’ll either love or hate it

There are slight changes to the UI when playing videos and shorts on YouTube’s mobile apps.

YouTube recently rolled out a bunch of features for Premium users, and it appears that’s not everything new coming for its mobile users. Some users are reporting a new look for the YouTube mobile app, and their feedback is not positive.

YouTube is testing a new interface for the video pages on mobile


Multiple users on Reddit are reporting that they are seeing a redesigned interface when playing a video in the YouTube mobile app. The reactions are not the best, with one user posting that they’re not a fan of it, while another user commented that they “got literally jumpscared by this.”



The most striking change is that the title of the video has moved next to the profile picture of the channel. The profile picture is now bigger, which leaves less space for the title and cuts it off. Another noticeable change is that you see the username and not the name of the channel that has uploaded the video.

Do you like YouTube’s new design?

Vote View Result


Further down, the carousel of buttons under the player is also changed. Google has removed the text from the buttons, so all of them only have their icons now. The notification bell is now down in the carousel.

Shorts also look different



Users are also reporting a redesigned UI when playing Shorts. The buttons are now smaller and smoother than before. Funnily enough, the double-tap gesture still shows the old like icon along with the confetti animation. 

The new interface of YouTube Shorts. | Image Credit – u/Bat_Raptor_3 - YouTube is testing a new design on mobile, and you’ll either love or hate it
The new interface of YouTube Shorts. | Image Credit – u/Bat_Raptor_3


That change appears to be even more divisive, with one user saying the new icons are “ugly as hell.” The smaller size of the icons gives more space for the video, which was likely Google’s goal with that change.

Nothing drastic after all


Any change to a digital service used by billions of people every month will draw strong opinions, and YouTube is not an exception. I agree that these changes are not the best, but they’re not anything drastic. I would bet that everyone will get used to them and forget the old design in no time.

