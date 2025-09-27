YouTube expands some new features for Premium users on more devices

YouTube Premium

Which of the new YouTube features would you use the most? Granular speed control Offline Shorts Picture-in-picture for Shorts Higher-quality audio on the YouTube app Granular speed control 0% Offline Shorts 0% Picture-in-picture for Shorts 0% Higher-quality audio on the YouTube app 100%

A quality of life update

YouTube Premium

Thesubscription includes access to YouTube Music, which also has a separate app. Previously, you could choose a higher audio quality on the YouTube Music app or opt in on the main YouTube app.Now, you’ll be able to select “High” quality from the audio settings on the main app on both iOS and Android. That would allow you to listen to music at a 256kbps bitrate. The feature only applies to official/premium music videos and the so-called “Art Tracks.” Those are the automatically generated videos of songs without official music videos that are featured in a music album.Those updates are not groundbreaking, but they make YouTube a little better, especially for power users. I rarely go beyond 2x on any video or podcast, but having such a granular control over the playback speed sounds like a great perk. People would still getmainly to remove the ads, but anything on top of that is welcome.