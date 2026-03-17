Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

OnePlus price hikes have officially started, but you might be spared, at least for now

Some OnePlus models are now almost 20% more expensive as the memory shortage crisis rages on.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus Oppo
OnePlus sitting on a table with its home screen visible.
The OnePlus 15 is among the affected models. | Image by PhoneArena
If you thought that the smartphone price hike warnings were all about upcoming models, we have some bad news.

Last week, Oppo and OnePlus promised to raise the prices of some of their current models, and now those increases have started. To make things even worse, another smartphone giant announced its prices are going up.

OnePlus and Oppo price hikes have started


Oppo started the price hikes for some Oppo and OnePlus smartphones in China. For now, the increases haven’t spread across the global markets, so customers in Europe and the US aren’t affected.

In China, the price hikes vary (source in Chinese) between 200 and 500 yuan, which is between $29 and $73 when directly converted. In the case of the OnePlus 15, the 500 yuan price hike makes the phone about 12% pricier, or 4,499 yuan (about $653 when directly converted). The OnePlus Ace 6 got an even more alarming increase of 19%, putting its price from 2,599 yuan to 3,099 yuan (from $378 to $449 when directly converted).

The new OnePlus Turbo series devices and the Ace 6T also saw price increases. Among the Oppo models that are now more expensive are several phones from the K13 series and at least one K12 device. None of Oppo’s flagship phones is affected.

Recommended For You

More brands are joining the trend



Oppo may be the first, but it won’t be the only company to raise prices of its current phones. Vivo announced that some of its devices, including those from its sub-brand iQOO, will have higher prices starting March 18.

What price increase do you think would be fair?
5 Votes

All the current increases are limited only to China, and neither of the companies has announced price adjustments for global markets. While current models may stick to their prices, it’s very likely that future releases will come with higher price tags than their predecessors.

Don’t wait for an upgrade


It’s almost always best to buy a new phone whenever you need one, but now that appears to be an even better idea. The memory shortage is likely to continue for quite a while, which is certainly going to make phones more expensive. That’s why it’s probably the best moment to buy a new phone, unless you’re okay with paying a little extra.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream
The MacBook Neo might be the kiss of death for a long-established Apple user dream

Latest News

Google adds a feature to the Chrome for Android app that many want but most won't get
Google adds a feature to the Chrome for Android app that many want but most won't get
Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!
Do you like big phones and big discounts? Then you'll love this killer new Pixel 10 Pro XL deal!
At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat
At 30% off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 just became your next top-quality treat
Is there a silver lining to the Galaxy Z TriFold's broken display?
Is there a silver lining to the Galaxy Z TriFold's broken display?
The Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition made me an Avengers fan
The Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition made me an Avengers fan
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off
Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a steal that’s flying off the shelves at 31% off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless