OnePlus price hikes have officially started, but you might be spared, at least for now
Some OnePlus models are now almost 20% more expensive as the memory shortage crisis rages on.
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The OnePlus 15 is among the affected models. | Image by PhoneArena
If you thought that the smartphone price hike warnings were all about upcoming models, we have some bad news.
Last week, Oppo and OnePlus promised to raise the prices of some of their current models, and now those increases have started. To make things even worse, another smartphone giant announced its prices are going up.
Oppo started the price hikes for some Oppo and OnePlus smartphones in China. For now, the increases haven’t spread across the global markets, so customers in Europe and the US aren’t affected.
All the current increases are limited only to China, and neither of the companies has announced price adjustments for global markets. While current models may stick to their prices, it’s very likely that future releases will come with higher price tags than their predecessors.
It’s almost always best to buy a new phone whenever you need one, but now that appears to be an even better idea. The memory shortage is likely to continue for quite a while, which is certainly going to make phones more expensive. That’s why it’s probably the best moment to buy a new phone, unless you’re okay with paying a little extra.
Last week, Oppo and OnePlus promised to raise the prices of some of their current models, and now those increases have started. To make things even worse, another smartphone giant announced its prices are going up.
OnePlus and Oppo price hikes have started
Oppo started the price hikes for some Oppo and OnePlus smartphones in China. For now, the increases haven’t spread across the global markets, so customers in Europe and the US aren’t affected.
In China, the price hikes vary (source in Chinese) between 200 and 500 yuan, which is between $29 and $73 when directly converted. In the case of the OnePlus 15, the 500 yuan price hike makes the phone about 12% pricier, or 4,499 yuan (about $653 when directly converted). The OnePlus Ace 6 got an even more alarming increase of 19%, putting its price from 2,599 yuan to 3,099 yuan (from $378 to $449 when directly converted).
The new OnePlus Turbo series devices and the Ace 6T also saw price increases. Among the Oppo models that are now more expensive are several phones from the K13 series and at least one K12 device. None of Oppo’s flagship phones is affected.
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More brands are joining the trend
Oppo Find X9 Pro isn’t among the affected devices. | Image by PhoneArena
Oppo may be the first, but it won’t be the only company to raise prices of its current phones. Vivo announced that some of its devices, including those from its sub-brand iQOO, will have higher prices starting March 18.
What price increase do you think would be fair?
All the current increases are limited only to China, and neither of the companies has announced price adjustments for global markets. While current models may stick to their prices, it’s very likely that future releases will come with higher price tags than their predecessors.
Don’t wait for an upgrade
It’s almost always best to buy a new phone whenever you need one, but now that appears to be an even better idea. The memory shortage is likely to continue for quite a while, which is certainly going to make phones more expensive. That’s why it’s probably the best moment to buy a new phone, unless you’re okay with paying a little extra.
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