OnePlus price hikes have officially started, but you might be spared, at least for now

OnePlus and Oppo price hikes have started

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More brands are joining the trend









What price increase do you think would be fair? Whatever necessary, phones are underpriced anyways Up to 20% would feel reasonable Anything over 5% would be a robbery None, phones are already overpriced Vote 5 Votes



All the current increases are limited only to China, and neither of the companies has announced price adjustments for global markets. While current models may stick to their prices, it’s very likely that future releases will come with higher price tags than their predecessors.



Don’t wait for an upgrade

It’s almost always best to buy a new phone whenever you need one, but now that appears to be an even better idea. The memory shortage is likely to continue for quite a while, which is certainly going to make phones more expensive. That’s why it’s probably the best moment to buy a new phone, unless you’re okay with paying a little extra.

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