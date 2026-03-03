Galaxy A37 and A57 leak demonstrates how bad smartphone prices will be this year
Samsung’s mid-range devices appear to come with hefty price increases
Last year’s Galaxy A36 and A56 | Image by PhoneArena
We have been warned that smartphone prices are going up this year, and it may be time to really feel the change. After raising the prices of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus but sticking with the same price tag for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung may have more bad pricing news in store.
Samsung may have some shocking price increases in store for its upcoming mid-range devices. According to a leak shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the prices of the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 will see about a 15% to 20% increase compared to their predecessors.
If the European prices of the upcoming mid-range devices are any measure, Samsung is likely to also make them more expensive in the US. A 15% bump in the price of the Galaxy A37 would make it cost about $460, while the Galaxy A57 could reach over $570. Of course, that’s only speculation, and we’ll need to wait for the official announcement of the devices to learn what Samsung’s plans are.
We already know that the Galaxy A37 and A57 are likely to debut later in March. Their specs have been known for quite some time, and recently we got some information about the estimated battery life of both models. Once they launch, they’ll have to face the iPhone 17e, the Pixel 10a, and the upcoming Nothing Phone (4a).
Various analysts have been saying that cheaper phones will see higher price increases, and it seems they were right. A 20% price bump sounds brutal, but that’s unlikely to be the only model with such an increase this year.
Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 may come with hefty price hikes
The Galaxy A37 may be sold in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations, which may cost €439 (about $509 when directly converted) and €539 (about $625 when directly converted), respectively. That's a 16% increase for the base version and a 20% jump from the higher RAM and storage variant of the Galaxy A36, which sold for €379 and €449, respectively.
Both the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB versions of the Galaxy A57 are also getting price increases. The 128GB variant may sell for €539 (about $625 when directly converted), compared to €479 for the Galaxy A56, while the 256GB version may cost €609 (about $706 when directly converted), instead of last year's €529.
What does that mean for the US prices
Would you buy a Galaxy A37 or A57 at those prices?
That's the new reality
