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Your next Android flagship might run on an upcoming Qualcomm chip that could leave rivals scrambling

A pair of leaked model numbers hints at something major coming from Qualcomm's next generation.

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Qualcomm Snapdragon
Qualcomm Snapdragon. | Image by Qualcomm
Qualcomm's next flagship chips are already making noise, and the rumor mill has some surprisingly specific details about what could be a pivotal leap forward for Android performance.

Leaked model numbers point to Qualcomm's next big chips


A new leak has surfaced two model numbers, SM8975 and SM8950, which are believed to correspond to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro and the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, respectively. If this information holds up, both chips would be built on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process, marking Qualcomm's first time using that node.

To put that in plain terms: chip manufacturing processes are measured in nanometers (nm), and a smaller number generally means the chip can pack more transistors into the same space. That typically translates to better performance and improved power efficiency. Qualcomm's current top chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is built on a 3nm process, so a jump to 2nm would be a meaningful step forward rather than a minor refresh.

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Why this could matter for your next Android phone

Digital Chat Station on Weibo
Reliable leaker 'Digital Chat Station' spills the beans on the newest Snapdragon flagship chips. | Image by Weibo

The shift to 2nm is significant because it doesn't just benefit raw speed. Chips built on smaller nodes tend to run cooler and draw less power, which can have a real impact on battery life and sustained performance during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing.

For context, Apple already made headlines with its A18 and A18 Pro chips, both built on TSMC's 3nm process. A Qualcomm move to 2nm, if confirmed, would put Android's leading chip platform ahead of where Apple stands today on process technology, at least on paper.

That said, it's worth tempering expectations a little. Process node advantages don't always translate directly into a better user experience on their own. Architecture, software optimization, and thermal design all play major roles too.

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If Qualcomm's next chips deliver on the 2nm promise, what would matter most to you?
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The bigger picture on next-gen chip competition


Honestly, if these leaks are accurate, this is genuinely exciting news for anyone in the market for a flagship Android phone these days. The potential efficiency gains from 2nm could address one of the more persistent criticisms of high-end Android devices, which is that their performance doesn't always hold up under sustained workloads the way some users would like.

That said, leaks at this stage are just that, leaks. Model numbers surfacing in databases don't tell the whole story about how these chips will actually perform. We'll just have to continue watching this development closely as more details eventually emerge.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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