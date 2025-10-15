I crave news and information. You'll be surprised by which phone is my daily driver

The Pixel 6 Pro is a better phone now than it ever was



Pixel 6 Pro remains a useful phone despite being powered by the OG Tensor AP. After several updates over the years, the Pixel 6 Pro is actually a better phone now than it was a few years ago. Originally scheduled to lose support with the release of Android 15 , Google added a couple of years of Android system updates which means the device will live to see Android 17. Previous updates improved the fingerprint sensor, and the modem hasn't dropped a call in years. Combined with the Material 3 Expressive updates for Google apps, and Google's penchant to backport its latest features, theremains a useful phone despite being powered by the OG Tensor AP.

Even though the Tensor G5, the first Tensor AP designed by Google from the ground up, and the first built by TSMC (using its 3nm process node-another Pixel first) rather than Samsung Foundry, has underperformed in benchmark tests, one doesn't buy a Pixel if they want to own a device with the most powerful chip or the longest battery life. You might not even buy it for the camera anymore (still, we gave picture quality for the Pixel 10 Pro XL an 8 out of a possible 10 in our review ).

The Pixel 10's Magic Cue is a great feature that is proactive rather than reactive





You buy the Pixel these days because of its myriad of AI features. The new, and so far Pixel 10 exclusive, Magic Cue is aware of what you have on your screen and what you're doing with your phone. Call the airline to change a reservation and all of the necessary information, such as reservation number, will appear on the screen without you having to ask for it. This feature stumbled out of the gate for some users, but once Google has it running smoothly, it will make your life easier.













After the Magic Cue, the next useful AI feature is the one that allows Gemini to take over the assistant job from Google Assistant. If you're like me and ask your digital assistant many questions during the course of a day, let me assure that you will get more in-depth responses from Gemini. You can now use Gemini to quickly set timers and alarms.



To choose Gemini as your Pixel's digital assistant, open the Google app and tap the profile icon in the upper right. Tap on Settings > Google Assistant > Digital assistants from Google and choose your assistant.

If you play mobile video games, the Pixel might not be for you





If you play mobile video games or feel satisfied with the response when Siri punts a query to ChatGPT for an abbreviated response, then the Pixel is not what you're looking for. And yes, there is a Gemin app for iOS, but it does not replace Siri and you can't set an alarm or timer with it for your iPhone.





Pixel 6 Pro can still get things done. I've been slowly transitioning from my Pixel 6 Pro and the only issue has been the battery and a power bank takes care of that. But if you love news and information and having a phone that knows how to get things done using the most important technology of the time, you'll love having a Pixel. And while it means that you won't have the Magic Cue right now (although when it comes to a Pixel feature getting backported to an older model, never say never), thecan still get things done. I've been slowly transitioning from my iPhone 15 Pro Max to myand the only issue has been the battery and a power bank takes care of that.





I just might decide to stick with the Pixel 6 Pro until it loses support next October and pick up the Pixel 11 Pro XL next year.

When I bought my first Pixel handset back in 2017, it was the Pixel 2 XL. At that time, the Pixel line was making a name for itself thanks to Google's computational photography. Back then, the Pixel was also the phone to get if you wanted to be the first on your block with the next version of Android. My next Pixel was the 6 Pro which suffered from a really shoddy modem, a laggy optical fingerprint sensor, an underperforming application processor (AP), and a battery that never lived up to expectations.