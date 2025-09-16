Google answers to the iPhone 17 Crossbody Strap with its own lanyard for the Pixel

It’s a strap for your wrist





Would you get a lanyard for your phone? Yes, I want a wrist strap Yes, I want a crossbody strap Maybe, I haven’t decided yet No, I don’t like this type of accessory I already have some Yes, I want a wrist strap 37.5% Yes, I want a crossbody strap 0% Maybe, I haven’t decided yet 0% No, I don’t like this type of accessory 50% I already have some 12.5%



That type of connection is not unusual for various types of straps because it doesn’t depend on a specific case or device. The only exclusion is



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Google’s pricing is definitely not like Apple’s



If you want to get yourself a Crossbody Strap made by Apple, you’ll need to pay a hefty $59 price. That would get you a very good-looking strap with embedded magnets that make length adjustments quick and easy. A downside is that you’d need an Apple-made case or bumper for your iPhone 17 or



On top of the much wider compatibility, Google is also charging much less than Apple. The Rope Wristlet costs only $7 and is offered in three color combinations:



Purple/Blue

Green/Yellow

Black/Grey

Unlike Apple’s accessory, the wrist strap comes in more generic colors that don’t match the shades of the Pixel 10 devices. At that price, you can get all the colors, which should be at least a little consolation.



Welcome to the strap era

I love Google’s wrist strap, and that it can be used with basically any phone and case combo. While I’d like to try Apple’s Crossbody Strap, I can see myself using a wrist strap more often, and not only when I’m outside. I can also see myself paying $7 much more easily than paying $59 for a strap and even more for a compatible case. Overall, well done, Google. That type of connection is not unusual for various types of straps because it doesn’t depend on a specific case or device. The only exclusion is Pixel Fold devices, which Google specifically mentions on the product page of the strap. That’s likely because of how cases hold on to foldable devices.If you want to get yourself a Crossbody Strap made by Apple, you’ll need to pay a hefty $59 price. That would get you a very good-looking strap with embedded magnets that make length adjustments quick and easy. A downside is that you’d need an Apple-made case or bumper for youror iPhone Air On top of the much wider compatibility, Google is also charging much less than Apple. The Rope Wristlet costs only $7 and is offered in three color combinations:Unlike Apple’s accessory, the wrist strap comes in more generic colors that don’t match the shades of thedevices. At that price, you can get all the colors, which should be at least a little consolation.I love Google’s wrist strap, and that it can be used with basically any phone and case combo. While I’d like to try Apple’s Crossbody Strap, I can see myself using a wrist strap more often, and not only when I’m outside. I can also see myself paying $7 much more easily than paying $59 for a strap and even more for a compatible case. Overall, well done, Google.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!