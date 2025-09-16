Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Google answers to the iPhone 17 Crossbody Strap with its own lanyard for the Pixel

Apparently, phone straps are having a moment, and Google doesn’t want to miss it.

Apple’s Crossbody Strap may be one of the most misunderstood accessories for the iPhone 17, especially by people in the US, but it might have made Google a little worried. About a month after the Pixel 10 premiere, the company started offering its own lanyard, which won’t go across your body, but it’s quite colorful.

It’s a strap for your wrist


The latest entry on the Google Store is the Google Rope Wristlet. As the name of the company’s new accessory for Pixel phones suggests, it is designed to be used as a wrist strap that attaches to a case.

Google’s strap uses a carabiner ring to connect with a D-shaped ring, which is part of an insert that goes between the case and the back of the phone. The accessory is marketed for Pixel devices, but it should be compatible with any phone case that has a USB-C port cutout.

Would you get a lanyard for your phone?

Vote View Result


That type of connection is not unusual for various types of straps because it doesn’t depend on a specific case or device. The only exclusion is Pixel Fold devices, which Google specifically mentions on the product page of the strap. That’s likely because of how cases hold on to foldable devices.

Google’s pricing is definitely not like Apple’s



If you want to get yourself a Crossbody Strap made by Apple, you’ll need to pay a hefty $59 price. That would get you a very good-looking strap with embedded magnets that make length adjustments quick and easy. A downside is that you’d need an Apple-made case or bumper for your iPhone 17 or iPhone Air.

On top of the much wider compatibility, Google is also charging much less than Apple. The Rope Wristlet costs only $7 and is offered in three color combinations:

  • Purple/Blue
  • Green/Yellow
  • Black/Grey

Unlike Apple’s accessory, the wrist strap comes in more generic colors that don’t match the shades of the Pixel 10 devices. At that price, you can get all the colors, which should be at least a little consolation.

Welcome to the strap era


I love Google’s wrist strap, and that it can be used with basically any phone and case combo. While I’d like to try Apple’s Crossbody Strap, I can see myself using a wrist strap more often, and not only when I’m outside. I can also see myself paying $7 much more easily than paying $59 for a strap and even more for a compatible case. Overall, well done, Google.

Google answers to the iPhone 17 Crossbody Strap with its own lanyard for the Pixel

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
