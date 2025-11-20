T-Mobile's free Apple TV deal is ending soon — here's how long you have left
No longer enjoying Apple TV for free.
T-Mobile will soon stop offering Apple TV for free. The add-on will now cost $3 per month for T-Mobile postpaid accounts.
It's now "On You" instead of "On Us"
T-Mobile launched its Apple TV On Us promotion in 2022, and since then, it has been offering the service completely free of charge. The only requirement is that you must be subscribed to one of T-Mobile's Plus-level plans. However, in 2023, Apple increased the Apple TV price from $6.99 to $9.99. Then, in August this year, the subscription cost rose again to $12.99 per month.
T-Mobile has been kind enough to honor the increased price until now and will continue to do so until December 31, 2025. However, starting January 1, 2026, the Apple TV add-on will become a discounted perk instead of being completely free.
T-Mobile will offer a $9.99 discount on Apple TV, and you will have to cover the additional $3 cost. Starting in January, you will ultimately pay $3 more on your bill if you want to get the Apple TV add-on with your T-Mobile subscription.
Notably, the discounted Apple TV price is only available to customers who are part of the Apple TV On Us program. If you aren't part of it but still pay for Apple TV through T-Mobile, then starting in January, you'll have to pay $12.99 per month to continue enjoying the service. This will be the same as the direct Apple TV subscription cost, so ultimately, there won't be any benefit to billing Apple TV through T-Mobile.
T-Mobile has updated its support page with information about the price change. Plus plan subscribers who will be impacted by this price change have also started receiving text messages from T-Mobile about this change.
T-Mobile: Apple recently announced a price increase, raising Apple TV subscriptions to $12.99/mo. As a T-Mobile customer, your plan includes a $9.99/mo benefit. There are no changes to your bill now but, effective 1/1/2026, your Apple TV will be $3.00/mo after your T-Mobile discount. To learn more about your benefit or remove your Apple TV subscription, visit T-Life.
You can choose not to pay the extra charge
T-Mobile is likely aware that not all of its customers will be willing to pay the extra $3 each for Apple TV. That's why it has given them the option to opt out of discounted Apple TV access through the T-Life app. Here's exactly what you need to do:
- Launch the T-Mobile app on your smartphone and go to Benefits
- Select the Streaming tab and choose Apple TV from the list
- Choose to cancel your subscription, and then select the Agree button in the confirmation window to confirm your decision
That said, you still have the option to opt for the Apple TV 6-month free trial through Un-carrier. However, you will have to pay a $12.99 fee each month if you decide to continue using the Apple TV service once the trial ends.
Carriers seem to be no longer interested in offering free goodies
There was a time when carriers used to introduce a long list of free add-ons to attract customers. It's not that carriers have completely stopped offering freebies now, but they've definitely limited their number and added some conditions to them.
Verizon recently announced that it will no longer offer Apple Arcade for free and has introduced discounts for most of its add-ons rather than offering them completely free. T-Mobile is also going to charge a monthly fee for the Apple TV add-on starting in January, while they have already stopped offering unlimited Google Photos storage after their partnership with Google came to an end.
Freebies may have been part of strategies for carriers to acquire customers in the past, but that seems to be changing now. Completely stopping freebies or offering them at a discounted price suggests that carriers like T-Mobile, and Verizon are now focusing on increasing profitability instead of subscriber numbers.
