You could buy this Lenovo gaming tablet, or just get an iPad Pro for the same money
The Legion Tab Gen 5 is about to launch in the US, and the math is brutal.
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Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5. | Image by Lenovo
Lenovo has been dangling the Legion Tab Gen 5 in front of US shoppers since Mobile World Congress back in March, and it looks like the wait is almost over. A live "coming soon" product page just went up on Lenovo's US website, spec sheet and all. On paper, this thing is a little monster, but in practice, I'm not sure who's actually buying it.
Lenovo has quietly posted a full product listing for the 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 5 (Snapdragon), though there's no release date or final price just yet. The page is basically a placeholder, but usually when these go live, the real announcement is only days away.
Here's where I start squinting a bit. When Lenovo first showed this tablet at MWC, we here at PhoneArena flagged the expected US price as "jaw-dropping" in our initial coverage. The number that keeps floating around is roughly $850.
So basically, you'd be paying iPad Pro money for a smaller, more niche tablet from a brand most US shoppers associate with laptops. That's a tough sell, even for a dedicated gaming enthusiast.
I want to be fair here, because the Legion Tab Gen 5 itself is not a bad product. If you're already deep into Android gaming, you love a compact 8.8-inch form factor, and you want the absolute latest Snapdragon paired with top-tier cooling, this tablet could genuinely be the one for you.
Honestly, if you want a Legion experience without the heart attack, the Legion Tab Gen 3 has been dropping to around $342 recently with stacked coupons, which is outrageous value for what you get. It's technically listed at $399 right now, but the price fluctuates. The chip is a generation older, sure, but it still chews through Android games.
What just landed on Lenovo's US site
Lenovo has quietly posted a full product listing for the 8.8-inch Legion Tab Gen 5 (Snapdragon), though there's no release date or final price just yet. The page is basically a placeholder, but usually when these go live, the real announcement is only days away.
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The spec sheet is where things get fun. You've got a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside, an 8.8-inch 3K display running at a buttery 165Hz, a 9,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging (plus bypass charging so you're not cooking the battery during long sessions), and Lenovo's ColdFront vapor chamber cooling to keep everything chill.
Lenovo is also leaning hard on its AI Engine+, which the company says analyzes your gameplay in real time to boost frame rates, sharpen important in-game sounds, and tweak haptic feedback as you play. For a compact gaming tablet, this is genuinely shaping up to be a beast.
The Legion Tab Gen 5 is listed as 'Coming Soon' on the Lenovo website. | Image by Lenovo
The part where the price ruins the plot
Here's where I start squinting a bit. When Lenovo first showed this tablet at MWC, we here at PhoneArena flagged the expected US price as "jaw-dropping" in our initial coverage. The number that keeps floating around is roughly $850.
For some context, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 normally sells for around $800 and gets you an 11-inch display, the full Galaxy AI suite, and the kind of long-term software support most Americans actually trust. The iPad Pro (2025) lives right next door too, with performance that still quietly embarrasses most of the Android tablet world.
How do you feel about the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5's rumored $850 US price?
Who this is actually for (and who it isn't)
I want to be fair here, because the Legion Tab Gen 5 itself is not a bad product. If you're already deep into Android gaming, you love a compact 8.8-inch form factor, and you want the absolute latest Snapdragon paired with top-tier cooling, this tablet could genuinely be the one for you.
The thing is, that group is small, and it's about to get a lot smaller at $850. Most people shopping at this price point want a do-everything tablet, and hardcore mobile gaming is a pretty narrow specialty. For them, a Galaxy Tab S11 or an iPad Pro just makes more sense.
Where I'd actually spend the money
Honestly, if you want a Legion experience without the heart attack, the Legion Tab Gen 3 has been dropping to around $342 recently with stacked coupons, which is outrageous value for what you get. It's technically listed at $399 right now, but the price fluctuates. The chip is a generation older, sure, but it still chews through Android games.
I'd love for the Legion Tab Gen 5 to surprise me when it officially lands, and maybe Lenovo has something clever planned with bundles or launch pricing that I'm just not seeing yet. As things stand though, I think this tablet's US debut is going to land with a quiet thud, which is a shame, because the hardware deserves better.
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