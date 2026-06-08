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Apple is bringing big parental control upgrades to your iPhone this fall

Android parents may find the whole thing strangely familiar.

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Johanna Romero
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A Mac, iPad, and iPhone side by side showing Apple's new child safety tools, including the Child Safety website, Ask to Browse, and Time Allowances.
Apple's new parental controls span iPhone, iPad, and Mac this fall. | Image by Apple
Apple spent part of its WWDC26 keynote on something that does not usually get marquee billing: keeping kids safer on an iPhone. This fall, alongside iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, Apple is rolling out a refreshed set of parental controls that let parents manage what their kids can see, who they can talk to, and how long they can stay in an app. A lot of it will feel familiar, because Android families have had most of these tools for years, but the update still closes real gaps inside Apple's world.

It starts with a child account

The whole system hangs on setting up a child account, which Apple now walks parents through during device setup. Once it is active, age-appropriate protections switch on across the system, like limiting adult websites, restricting media, and setting age-based limits in the App Store.

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A child account is required for kids under 13 and available for anyone up to 18.

Our approach to helping families create safer digital experiences is grounded in the belief that every child is unique.
— Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple's VP of Health and Fitness


Choosing which apps your kid can open

After the account is set, parents pick exactly which apps show up on the device. You can start with a small set of essentials, a curated bundle, or hand-pick each one, then add more over time as you see fit.

This pairs with Ask to Buy, the existing tool that makes kids request approval before downloading anything from the App Store, free or paid, or making an in-app purchase.



A new Ask to Browse for the web

The fresh addition here is Ask to Browse. It makes kids request permission before opening a new website in Safari, and it works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This is one spot where Apple actually pulls ahead. Google's Family Link can lock a child's Chrome to approved sites, but its web filtering outside Google's own services has long been the weaker part of the package. Wiring approval straight into Safari at the system level is a cleaner answer to the same problem.



Managing who your kid can talk to

Parents can manage who their children reach over Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, and can require approval before a kid connects with anyone new. Communication Safety, already on by default for users under 18, blurs sensitive images, and it will now step in to block violent content too.

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New ways to manage screen time

Time Allowances let parents cap how long kids spend in app categories like Entertainment, Games, and Social Media, with adjustable starting suggestions based on expert research. Daily Schedules control which apps work at which times, so a kid can stay focused during school hours.

Screen Time itself has been redesigned into an at-a-glance view of average usage and top apps, with quick taps to limit or extend access in the moment.



How this matches up against Android

The honest framing is that most of this is Apple catching up. Google's Family Link has offered the same core controls for years, much of it free and built into Android. Apple is now matching it, with the Safari-level web approval as its own edge.

There is also a gap worth flagging, and parents spotted it fast. On the r/apple subreddit, one user pointed out that all of this assumes the kid has their own Apple device. It does nothing for the parent who hands their own iPhone to a five-year-old for ten minutes at a restaurant. There is still no second-user mode or guest profile with controls on iPhone or iPad, the kind of multi-user setup Android tablets have offered for years. If you share one device with your kid, these protections do not really reach you.

Reddit post from r/apple by user er-day questioning whether Apple&amp;#039;s new child safety features help parents who let young kids borrow their own iPhone or iPad, noting there is no second-user or kids lockout mode.
A user on r/apple points out that the new controls do not cover a shared device handed to a young kid. | Image by er-day via Reddit


When you can get it

The new features arrive after you install the Screen Time update in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 this fall. Howeverm, Apple notes the features are subject to change before release.

Want more plain-English breakdowns of the stuff Apple and Google actually ship, plus the behind-the-scenes of how I cover it? Come find me on X at @jojothetechie and on Threads at @jojothetechie.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
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