Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Here's everything Apple confirmed is landing on iPadOS 27 this fall

Your model decides how much you actually unlock.

0
Johanna Romero
By
Apple Tablets iPad
Add as a preferred source on Google
An iPad in the screenshot view showing Visual Intelligence shopping results for glass water bottles, with Google, Etsy, and Amazon source tabs.
On iPad, Visual Intelligence lives inside the screenshot experience so you can ask about what is on screen. | Image by Apple
Apple spent its WWDC26 keynote hyping up Siri AI, the next generation of Apple Intelligence, and a pile of new parental controls. The iPad, however, never got a moment of its own.

There was no standalone iPadOS 27 reveal, no marquee tablet feature, nothing built just for the iPad Pro or iPad Air. What the iPad gets instead is a slice of everything Apple announced for its other platforms. Some of it is genuinely useful and some of it comes with strings attached.

Here is what is actually landing on your iPad this fall, and which iPad you need to get it.

Siri AI is the headline, and it works a little differently on iPad

The big one is Siri AI, an entirely new version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. It can dig through your messages, emails, and photos using personal context, answer questions about what is on your screen, and pull live information off the web.

Recommended For You
On iPad, you reach it through Spotlight and systemwide context menus, so you can control-click an image, file, or block of text and ask Siri about it on the spot. The iPhone gets a few flashier entry points like the Camera mode and the Dynamic Island swipe, however the brain underneath is the same.



Visual Intelligence comes to iPad for the first time

This is the closest thing to an iPad-first moment in the whole show. Visual Intelligence with Siri is landing on iPad for the first time, and it is built right into the screenshot experience. Grab a screenshot, then ask Siri about what is in it or take action on it without leaving the screen.

It is the same idea as the iPhone Camera integration, reworked for how people actually use a tablet. You are far more likely to screenshot something on an iPad than hold it up to photograph it.

Where does your iPad land with the new Siri AI?
3 Votes


A dedicated Siri app that syncs across your Apple devices

iPad also gets the all-new dedicated Siri app, a single place to revisit past conversations or kick off new ones. It uses iCloud to privately sync your conversation history across your products, so you can start a chat on your Mac and pick it back up on your iPad later.

This is what quietly fills the gap left by the iPad not getting its own splashy feature. The continuity is the point.

Smarter writing and editing wherever you type

Siri AI brings integrated Writing Tools that work almost anywhere you type on iPad. Describe what you want and Siri drafts it from scratch, or describe an edit and it rewrites on the spot. In Mail and Messages, it tries to match how you normally talk to each person, right down to your usual tone and punctuation.

Siri now proofreads automatically as you type across the system too, including inside most third-party apps. This is the shipped version of the "Help Me Write" idea we covered before the keynote.



The rest of Apple Intelligence comes along too

The next generation of Apple Intelligence brings new tricks to apps you already use on iPad:

  • Photos gets new editing capabilities.
  • Safari gets tools that change how you browse across multiple tabs.
  • Image Playground gets new ways to create.
  • iCloud Shared Albums add cross-platform, full-resolution photo sharing.

Image Playground was one of only two iPad features Apple named during the keynote, so expect the company to lean on it as a creative hook.

New parental controls and a redesigned Screen Time

iPad is part of Apple's child-safety overhaul this fall as well. After the Screen Time update in iPadOS 27, parents get a simpler setup with a curated set of starter apps, Time Allowances that cap usage across categories like Entertainment, Games, and Social Media, and daily Schedules to control which apps work when, like during school hours.

There is also Ask to Browse, which makes kids request permission before opening a new website in Safari, and it works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Communication Safety, already on by default for users under 18, now steps in to block gore or violent content in shared images and videos, not just nudity.

Your iPad will feel faster, and one number stands out

As usual, Apple put numbers on the performance gains expected with iPadOS 27. Apps launch up to 30 percent faster, photos load up to 70 percent faster after you take them, and AirDrop is up to 80 percent faster.

The one that matters most for iPad: moving files between an external drive and your iPad is up to five times faster, which Apple says makes it as quick as Finder on a Mac. Apple tested that on an iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) with a USB4 SSD, copying and browsing 10,000 JPG files.

If you actually work off your iPad, this is the upgrade to care about. You also get a new slider to personalize Liquid Glass from ultra-clear to fully tinted, plus sharper app icons.

Why this matters: which iPad you need, and one big catch

Here is where it gets complicated, and where a lot of iPad owners are about to get confused. There are two different compatibility tiers, and they are easy to mix up.

Siri AI and the new Apple Intelligence features run on iPad models with M1 or later, plus the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip. That covers a wide range of recent iPads. The most powerful on-device model though, the one that unlocks the more expressive Siri voices and the best dictation, needs an iPad with M4 or later and at least 12GB of memory. So a recent, perfectly capable iPad can get Siri AI while still missing the top-tier extras.

That nuance set off some real frustration right after the keynote. On the r/ipad subreddit, one user who bought an iPad Air M3 just a few months ago saw the on-device model slide and worried their nearly new tablet was being left behind.



The good news for them: an M3 iPad Air does get Siri AI. What it misses is only the most advanced on-device model perks, which is a far smaller loss than the slide makes it look. The frustrating part is that Apple did a poor job making that distinction clear, so the confusion was predictable.

Then there is the catch that hits far more people. Due to the Digital Markets Act, Apple will not ship Siri AI in the European Union on iPhone or iPad when iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 launch this fall. EU users will still get Siri AI on Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro, just not on the two devices most people actually use it on.

The same features are also on hold in China while Apple works through local rules.

What this looks like from where I sit

I will be straight about my reaction watching this: I came away unimpressed, and not because the features are bad. They look polished. The problem is that I have been using most of this on Android for a couple of years already.

That is not a knock on the people who will love it. If you are deep in Apple's world and you have waited two years for Siri to actually work, this is a real upgrade and you should be glad it finally landed. It just is not the moment Apple's presentation wanted it to be, at least not for anyone who has been watching what Android has been up to.

Want more hot takes like this? Come hang out with me on X over at @jojothetechie and on Threads at @jojothetechie.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon coalition explains why users won't benefit from US-based call centers
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is compensating customers after a dark week
T-Mobile is imposing 5G speed limits
T-Mobile is imposing 5G speed limits
Latest News
The only thing bigger than the iPhone 17's success is your distrust in the iPhone 17
The only thing bigger than the iPhone 17's success is your distrust in the iPhone 17
Siri AI disappoints so far: misses appointments, returns with wrong answers, runs too slowly
Siri AI disappoints so far: misses appointments, returns with wrong answers, runs too slowly
Apple fighting for its crown: WWDC announcements that showed Samsung and Google are to be reckoned with
Apple fighting for its crown: WWDC announcements that showed Samsung and Google are to be reckoned with
Here's everything Apple confirmed is landing on iPadOS 27 this fall
Here's everything Apple confirmed is landing on iPadOS 27 this fall
Apple forgot to show us the most important iPhone at WWDC 2026
Apple forgot to show us the most important iPhone at WWDC 2026
Apple says Siri AI will be delayed in the European Union because of regulations
Apple says Siri AI will be delayed in the European Union because of regulations