Use these two nifty tricks right now and get the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at an unbeatable price!

Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Legion Tab Gen 3 is a definite looker, and the internals certainly match the premium design.


While it's certainly not unusual to see Lenovo sell its budget-friendly Android tablets at hefty discounts (even outside traditional promotional periods like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and around Christmas), the latest Legion Tab Gen 3 deal is without a doubt something special.

Normally priced at $549.99 and frequently available for $399.99, the gaming-centric 8.8-inch powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood is incredibly marked down as low as $341.99 at the time of this writing.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$341 99
$549 99
$208 off (38%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included, PDLIVE26 and EXTRAFIVE Coupon Codes Required
Buy at Lenovo

If that's not the number you see when visiting Lenovo's official US website, fret not, as you simply need to remember to apply two promo codes to your cart before finalizing your order to save a grand total of 208 bucks. Those are "PDLIVE26" and "EXTRAFIVE", and yes, they can be combined without restrictions or any problem... if you hurry.

Now, I don't know exactly how long this killer new deal is supposed to last, but recent history (and common sense) suggests at least one of those special e-coupon codes will stop working soon. Possibly by the end of today, so you probably shouldn't waste another second and place your order if you want to buy one of the best tablets in the world at its lowest possible price.

I'm not (necessarily) saying that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is as good as something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra or Apple's latest (and greatest) iPad Pros, but its value is absolutely mind-blowing and arguably unrivaled right now, especially when you take its bundled folio case and blazing fast 65W charger into consideration as well.


That obviously means the compact beast supports that impressive charging speed in addition to packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, as well as a more than respectable 12GB RAM. The 8.8-inch LTPS screen is no pushover either (to say the least), as it sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, and the cherry on top of the slate's gaming skills is a cutting-edge Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber cooling system. 

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that the deeply discounted device also comes with two USB-C ports for an extra touch of convenience and versatility compared to pretty much all the best Android tablets available today. That's a lot of neat, original, or outright astounding stuff for 342 bucks, and it's why I'm urging you to pull the trigger here ASAP!

