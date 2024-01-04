The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ boasts a tempting discount on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Xiaomi has made a name for itself by creating great value-for-money handsets with somewhat buffed-up spec lists that somehow manage to remain affordable. Take the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, for example. This puppy has a brilliant, fluid 120Hz AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera, and 120W hyper-fast charging, which can now be yours for just under £350 at Amazon UK. That’s right, the device is £99 off, making it a real steal!
So, for just under £350, you can treat yourself to a Xiaomi smartphone with a superb 6.67-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. With FHD+ resolution, this puppy gives you plenty of detail and color to brighten up your mobile activities.
Xiaomi also packed a 200MP primary sensor on the rear, completing the rear module with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. While you can’t expect wonders out of this setup, it’s a good thing that the camera app offers plenty of tweaks. On the front, this device features a 16MP selfie camera.
With the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, you also get a 5,000mAh battery that should last you quite a while. And when the battery finally dies, Xiaomi gives you a 120W hyper-fast charging system that replenishes the battery at lightning speeds.
Even though this isn’t the first time we’ve come across this impressive £99 price cut, we can’t ignore the fact that it helps you get the most out of your investment. Plus, when you think about it, there aren’t many other Android phones at that price that can rival the Redmi Note 12 Pro+’s superb display and 200MP camera.
The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is humming under the hood, giving you a lot of horsepower to handle quite a lot of tasks. Even though you might not be able to play the most demanding titles out there at maxed-out settings, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+’s performance shouldn’t disappoint you one bit, especially considering the phone’s price point.
