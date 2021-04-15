Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apps

WhatsApp users are getting better media previews on iPhone

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 15, 2021, 10:26 PM
WhatsApp users are getting better media previews on iPhone
WhatsApp has silently released a new version of its iOS app, which brings a couple of important improvements to iPhone users. The first one, as the title says, is better media previews, which means iPhone users should now see more of the media in chat when they receive images and videos.

Basically, if you're using an iPhone, you should get larger images in WhatsApp. Up until now, you would get small pictures in the form of a square that wouldn't show that much, so you would have to open it to actually see what's in them.

Anyway, another interesting change involves the very useful Disappearing Messages feature. Thanks to the latest update, iPhone users in a group chat can now change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. However, admins will continue to have control by changing the “Edit Group Info” setting.

Not much else has been included in the update, so make sure to download it via the App Store to get all the good stuff mentioned above. The Android version of WhatsApp doesn't seem to have received similar improvements, probably because it's one of the best Android apps (sarcasm).

