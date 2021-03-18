WhatsApp support ends for iPhone 4S
On Monday, the ultra-popular video and chat messaging app across the world announced it was halting support for iOS 9. The iPhone 4S happens to be the last remaining iPhone which cannot go higher than iOS 9, which means that as of today, its owners are unprotected from attacks on WhatsApp, and very soon, the app will become unusable. If this is relevant to you, it might be a good idea to download your important conversations somewhere before that happens.
