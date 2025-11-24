Waze just fixed its most annoying Android Auto limitation

Playing catch-up with Google Maps

Personally, I find myself constantly torn between these two navigation giants. I tend to prefer Google Maps for its cleaner UI and superior lane guidance, but Waze is unbeatable when it comes to real-time police spotting and hazard alerts. However, the inability to quickly grab my phone and change a destination on Waze was a massive deterrent that often sent me back to Maps.This update removes that barrier. It makes Waze feel significantly less restrictive and much more modern. It’s a quality-of-life improvement that might finally convince me to stick with Waze for my daily commute. If you don't see the feature working yet, try force-stopping the app and reopening it while connected; that seems to be the trick to get the new pop-up to appear.