Waze just fixed its most annoying Android Auto limitation
The navigation app is finally letting you use your phone the way you want to.
Waze is finally removing a major friction point for Android Auto users, bringing its functionality in line with Google Maps by unlocking phone access.
It has been a bit of a mess for Waze enthusiasts on Android Auto. For the longest time, the moment you connected your device to your car, the app on your phone essentially locked up. You were usually greeted with a black screen or a banner telling you to focus on the dashboard, rendering the phone useless for inputting directions. Thankfully, that frustration is coming to an end.
If I'm being honest, this is a feature that feels long overdue. Google Maps—which acts as both a sibling and a direct competitor to Waze—resolved this exact limitation back in 2023. Before that change, Maps users were stuck in the same "locked screen" boat, and it was universally hated.
This change levels the playing field. It allows a passenger to easily grab the phone to add a pit stop or check alternative routes without interrupting the driver’s view of the map on the big screen. It acknowledges that the phone is often the better input device, even if the car is the better viewing device.
Personally, I find myself constantly torn between these two navigation giants. I tend to prefer Google Maps for its cleaner UI and superior lane guidance, but Waze is unbeatable when it comes to real-time police spotting and hazard alerts. However, the inability to quickly grab my phone and change a destination on Waze was a massive deterrent that often sent me back to Maps.
This update removes that barrier. It makes Waze feel significantly less restrictive and much more modern. It’s a quality-of-life improvement that might finally convince me to stick with Waze for my daily commute. If you don't see the feature working yet, try force-stopping the app and reopening it while connected; that seems to be the trick to get the new pop-up to appear.
Unlocking the phone screen
According to a new report, a widespread update is rolling out that allows you to open and use the Waze app on your mobile device while it is simultaneously running on your car’s display. While this feature has been popping up in beta versions for a few months, it now appears to be hitting stable builds for everyone.
Playing catch-up with Google Maps
Banner appearing for users in Android Auto notifying them that the feature is now available. | Image credit — u/eh_itzvictor (Reddit)
Why is this update so vital? Simply put, car infotainment systems often lag behind smartphones in terms of responsiveness. Typing an address on a dashboard touchscreen can be finicky, slow, and distracting. Furthermore, many older vehicles or specific models still rely on rotary dials rather than touchscreens. Trying to type "Main Street" by scrolling through an alphabet wheel is a nightmare.
Ideally, better late than never
