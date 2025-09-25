Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change

Vivo has just confirmed that its much-criticized Funtouch OS will finally be replaced worldwide this October — and fans are in for a big upgrade.

Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change
Vivo has just announced some exciting news for global fans of Vivo and IQOO phones. Finally, the company is replacing the much-criticized Funtouch OS that's been powering its phones outside of China with OriginOS, and it will introduce the new OriginOS version on October 15, 2025. 

Vivo to launch OriginOS globally 


Vivo CTO Shi Yujian has now announced that OriginOS is coming to the global market in a short video on social media. The official date of the launch event for the new OS version is scheduled for October 15, 2025:



So far, Vivo smartphones have rocked OriginOS only in China, while the rest of the world has had to use Funtouch OS. Now, finally, the software split era for Vivo fans is coming to an end. 

OriginOS is a more refined experience than Funtouch OS 


Funtouch OS is the OS that Vivo and IQOO phones run outside of China. However, the operating system has often been criticized for being inferior to OriginOS, which runs on devices in China. 

Do you think switching to OriginOS will make Vivo phones more appealing globally?

Vote View Result

OriginOS is reportedly smoother and cleaner than Funtouch OS. It also has more fluid animations, widget-focused layouts, and overall feels more refined. On the other hand, Funtouch OS has been criticized for being overly bloated, which was not helping the user experience despite some of the phones rocking excellent hardware. 

OriginOS's global rollout will start with OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16), which is said to bring more AI features, smoother performance, and a design overhaul. 

Fans of the brand globally now get the best of it 


I think that this move is an excellent move by Vivo. This way, users of Vivo smartphones across the world get to enjoy the same quality, refinement, and user experience that people in Vivo's home market have enjoyed thus far. 

I've never personally been a fan of regional splits, be it software and hardware, as I believe a product should be the same top-quality around the world, so kudos to Vivo for making this change. 

Global Vivo users, your software experience is about to change

