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Visible just launched a travel data pass that should make your carrier nervous

Visible's new travel pass does what Google Fi does, but cheaper.

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Wireless service Visible Wireless
Visible's travel plans
Visible is an official connectivity sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. | Image by Visible
If you're traveling out of the country this year, or heading to the FIFA World Cup 26 this summer, you already know the drill: you land, your phone shows one bar of whatever sketchy roaming plan your carrier auto-enrolled you in, and suddenly a five-minute call costs you twelve dollars. Visible might have just fixed that.

Visible just dropped a travel eSIM pass for World Cup fans


Visible, an official connectivity sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026 and a Verizon-backed MVNO, has launched the Visible eSIM Travel Pass, which is open for pre-order right now. The timing is no accident, though. With the tournament spreading across the US, Canada, and Mexico this summer, this pass is clearly built for international fans who need reliable coverage from the moment their flight lands.

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The whole thing runs on eSIM, which just means there's no plastic SIM card. Coverage runs on Verizon's 5G network, including 5G Ultra Wideband, and there are no roaming fees or contracts.

Pass tiers and pre-order pricing


  • 7-Day Pass: $15 (regular $25), 90 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
  • 14-Day Pass: $25 (regular $35), 180 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
  • 30-Day Pass: $35 (regular $45), 300 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
  • 45-Day Pass: $45 (regular $55), 500 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries

Every tier includes unlimited texting to 200+ countries, and pre-ordering saves you $10 across the board. Visible is also running a sweepstakes from April 8 through May 31 at visible.com/Fifasweepstakes, where existing customers can enter to win two tickets to a World Cup match, including the Final in New York City on July 19.

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A real travel headache, actually solved at a fair price


Carrier travel plans have been a mess for years and many of them feel less like a solution and more like a trap for people who didn't read the fine print. Visible is doing something genuinely different here, and the pricing holds up when you compare it to the competition.

eSIM travel passes aren't new. Google Fi has had them for a while, and services like Airalo and Holafly have been popular with frequent travelers for exactly this kind of trip. What Visible brings to the table, though, is the Verizon network underneath it all. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in major US cities is some of the fastest available, and that matters when you're in an 80,000-seat stadium trying to send a video to someone back home.

What matters most to you when picking a travel data plan?
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Worth it, but pick your tier carefully


For an international fan flying into the US for the Cup who just wants connectivity handled before they leave home, this is a pretty easy decision. The eSIM setup is simple, the network is strong, and the pre-order pricing is fair.

One thing to go in with eyes open about: the calling minutes on the lower tiers are modest. Ninety minutes over seven days can disappear faster than you'd think once you factor in coordinating with friends, making reservations, or troubleshooting anything that goes sideways during the trip. The 45-day pass is where the value actually stacks up, and fans attending multiple matches across different cities should probably start there.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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