Visible just launched a travel data pass that should make your carrier nervous
Visible's new travel pass does what Google Fi does, but cheaper.
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Visible is an official connectivity sponsor of the FIFA World Cup. | Image by Visible
If you're traveling out of the country this year, or heading to the FIFA World Cup 26 this summer, you already know the drill: you land, your phone shows one bar of whatever sketchy roaming plan your carrier auto-enrolled you in, and suddenly a five-minute call costs you twelve dollars. Visible might have just fixed that.
Visible, an official connectivity sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026 and a Verizon-backed MVNO, has launched the Visible eSIM Travel Pass, which is open for pre-order right now. The timing is no accident, though. With the tournament spreading across the US, Canada, and Mexico this summer, this pass is clearly built for international fans who need reliable coverage from the moment their flight lands.
Every tier includes unlimited texting to 200+ countries, and pre-ordering saves you $10 across the board. Visible is also running a sweepstakes from April 8 through May 31 at visible.com/Fifasweepstakes, where existing customers can enter to win two tickets to a World Cup match, including the Final in New York City on July 19.
Carrier travel plans have been a mess for years and many of them feel less like a solution and more like a trap for people who didn't read the fine print. Visible is doing something genuinely different here, and the pricing holds up when you compare it to the competition.
For an international fan flying into the US for the Cup who just wants connectivity handled before they leave home, this is a pretty easy decision. The eSIM setup is simple, the network is strong, and the pre-order pricing is fair.
Visible just dropped a travel eSIM pass for World Cup fans
Visible, an official connectivity sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026 and a Verizon-backed MVNO, has launched the Visible eSIM Travel Pass, which is open for pre-order right now. The timing is no accident, though. With the tournament spreading across the US, Canada, and Mexico this summer, this pass is clearly built for international fans who need reliable coverage from the moment their flight lands.
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The whole thing runs on eSIM, which just means there's no plastic SIM card. Coverage runs on Verizon's 5G network, including 5G Ultra Wideband, and there are no roaming fees or contracts.
Pass tiers and pre-order pricing
- 7-Day Pass: $15 (regular $25), 90 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
- 14-Day Pass: $25 (regular $35), 180 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
- 30-Day Pass: $35 (regular $45), 300 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
- 45-Day Pass: $45 (regular $55), 500 minutes of international calling to 85+ countries
Every tier includes unlimited texting to 200+ countries, and pre-ordering saves you $10 across the board. Visible is also running a sweepstakes from April 8 through May 31 at visible.com/Fifasweepstakes, where existing customers can enter to win two tickets to a World Cup match, including the Final in New York City on July 19.
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A real travel headache, actually solved at a fair price
Visible's travel plans. | Image by Visible
Carrier travel plans have been a mess for years and many of them feel less like a solution and more like a trap for people who didn't read the fine print. Visible is doing something genuinely different here, and the pricing holds up when you compare it to the competition.
eSIM travel passes aren't new. Google Fi has had them for a while, and services like Airalo and Holafly have been popular with frequent travelers for exactly this kind of trip. What Visible brings to the table, though, is the Verizon network underneath it all. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage in major US cities is some of the fastest available, and that matters when you're in an 80,000-seat stadium trying to send a video to someone back home.
What matters most to you when picking a travel data plan?
Worth it, but pick your tier carefully
For an international fan flying into the US for the Cup who just wants connectivity handled before they leave home, this is a pretty easy decision. The eSIM setup is simple, the network is strong, and the pre-order pricing is fair.
One thing to go in with eyes open about: the calling minutes on the lower tiers are modest. Ninety minutes over seven days can disappear faster than you'd think once you factor in coordinating with friends, making reservations, or troubleshooting anything that goes sideways during the trip. The 45-day pass is where the value actually stacks up, and fans attending multiple matches across different cities should probably start there.
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