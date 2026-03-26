Visible just launched a travel data pass that should make your carrier nervous

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Worth it, but pick your tier carefully

For an international fan flying into the US for the Cup who just wants connectivity handled before they leave home, this is a pretty easy decision. The eSIM setup is simple, the network is strong, and the pre-order pricing is fair.One thing to go in with eyes open about: the calling minutes on the lower tiers are modest. Ninety minutes over seven days can disappear faster than you'd think once you factor in coordinating with friends, making reservations, or troubleshooting anything that goes sideways during the trip. The 45-day pass is where the value actually stacks up, and fans attending multiple matches across different cities should probably start there.