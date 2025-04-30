Verizon's new tech could quietly change how the U.S. government connects
Verizon has just announced its first Government Cloud-Managed SD WAN product (Software Defined Wide Area Network). The product is built on Verizon's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is intended for US federal agencies. The new offering comes with the platform's first SaaS Managed SD WAN solution.
Federal cloud environments, understandably, have stringent security demands. This Verizon Business product was created in alignment with the government's ongoing transition to cloud-based technologies. It also integrates with Verizon's network.
Mirabella also says that the new tech delivers tailored solutions for agencies to meet their strict demands more efficiently, and it also accelerates the deployment of advanced technology.
The solution is also AI-empowered. It simplifies the transition from older network systems to a modern, cloud-managed solution. The federal government has a continuing transition from legacy tools for communication to internet-based technologies, and Verizon's offering will help with that.
But there's more. The technology is future-proof and scalable, backed by Verizon's national infrastructure. It can be optimized with existing network infrastructure. Last but not least, there's end-to-end control of the network infrastructure and detailed visibility, which makes it easier to troubleshoot any issues or optimize it more for the agencies' needs.
Federal agencies who are looking to advance their networks and learn more about this Verizon product can visit Verizon's Cloud solutions designed to meet FedRAMP High page.
A WAN is a network that connects computers over long distances, like between offices in different cities. An SD-WAN is a newer, smarter kind of WAN. It uses software to choose the best path for your internet traffic. This makes things faster, safer, and can save money.
This innovative technology ensures that Federal agencies have a secure, scalable, and modernized network infrastructure, entirely tailored to meet the unique needs of these agencies for network and connectivity.
Thanks to this new tech, operational efficiency is enhanced, mission-critical applications are supported, and agencies are empowered to achieve their modernization goals. This future-oriented product will ensure agencies have a seamless, scalable, and secure platform.
Federal agencies continue to look for opportunities to leverage the latest technology to increase efficiency, while also modernizing their network infrastructure with the required compliance and security.
-Kim Mirabella, vice president for business development and strategic sales at Verizon
The Cisco SD WAN technology makes it possible for Verizon to offer improved accessibility, faster deployment of secure technical solutions and applications, and enhanced network performance to protect sensitive government data. Also, the services are integrated in bundles and managed by Verizon for unified support.
