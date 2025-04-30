Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Verizon's new tech could quietly change how the U.S. government connects

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon's logo on a phone.
Verizon has just announced its first Government Cloud-Managed SD WAN product (Software Defined Wide Area Network). The product is built on Verizon's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is intended for US federal agencies. The new offering comes with the platform's first SaaS Managed SD WAN solution.

This innovative technology ensures that Federal agencies have a secure, scalable, and modernized network infrastructure, entirely tailored to meet the unique needs of these agencies for network and connectivity.

Federal cloud environments, understandably, have stringent security demands. This Verizon Business product was created in alignment with the government's ongoing transition to cloud-based technologies. It also integrates with Verizon's network.

Thanks to this new tech, operational efficiency is enhanced, mission-critical applications are supported, and agencies are empowered to achieve their modernization goals. This future-oriented product will ensure agencies have a seamless, scalable, and secure platform.

Federal agencies continue to look for opportunities to leverage the latest technology to increase efficiency, while also modernizing their network infrastructure with the required compliance and security.

-Kim Mirabella, vice president for business development and strategic sales at Verizon

Mirabella also says that the new tech delivers tailored solutions for agencies to meet their strict demands more efficiently, and it also accelerates the deployment of advanced technology.

The solution is also AI-empowered. It simplifies the transition from older network systems to a modern, cloud-managed solution. The federal government has a continuing transition from legacy tools for communication to internet-based technologies, and Verizon's offering will help with that.

The Cisco SD WAN technology makes it possible for Verizon to offer improved accessibility, faster deployment of secure technical solutions and applications, and enhanced network performance to protect sensitive government data. Also, the services are integrated in bundles and managed by Verizon for unified support.

Recommended Stories
But there's more. The technology is future-proof and scalable, backed by Verizon's national infrastructure. It can be optimized with existing network infrastructure. Last but not least, there's end-to-end control of the network infrastructure and detailed visibility, which makes it easier to troubleshoot any issues or optimize it more for the agencies' needs.

Federal agencies who are looking to advance their networks and learn more about this Verizon product can visit Verizon's Cloud solutions designed to meet FedRAMP High page.

A WAN is a network that connects computers over long distances, like between offices in different cities. An SD-WAN is a newer, smarter kind of WAN. It uses software to choose the best path for your internet traffic. This makes things faster, safer, and can save money.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now
T-Mobile made a mistake when it announced its controversial new plans, but it's all fixed now

Latest News

One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
One UI 7 isn't sitting right with some Galaxy S24 Ultra users - literally
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
AT&T just unveiled a cybersecurity solution that could save you from a lot of trouble
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
Amazon is clearing shelves with its latest deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
iPhone 17 Air dummy leak makes the new design feel way too real
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
Xiaomi’s next flagship might pack a huge battery in a not-so-huge phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless