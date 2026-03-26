Verizon nudging low-paying customers to cough up more

Should prepaid customers switch?

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Verizon

Postpaid plans are more feature-packed than prepaid plans and come with the benefit of device financing. Postpaid service is generally also more reliable.For customers who don't require the bells and whistles of postpaid plans, sticking to the prepaid option might be a better idea, especially if they don't want their monthly expenses to skyrocket. For users who require top-notch service,'s offer is worth looking into.