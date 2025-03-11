AT&T's master plan for when wireless growth hits a wall is working

AT&T



Looking at the numbers, AT&T is forecasting at least 48 cents per share in adjusted earnings (not counting DirecTV), slightly under the 49 cents analysts were expecting. Speaking of DirecTV, AT&T decided last year to cut ties completely, selling off its entire 70% stake to private equity firm TPG. The deal, set to wrap up by mid-2025, is expected to bring in around $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in cash payments.



AT&T isn't backing down from its yearly profit expectations, keeping its target between $1.97 and $2.07 per share.



Even with these major changes, AT&T isn't backing down from its yearly profit expectations, keeping its target between $1.97 and $2.07 per share.

So, overall, AT&T is shifting gears, putting more emphasis on fiber and 5G to keep growing as the wireless market slows down. And actually, this move isn't just about AT&T – it reflects a bigger trend across the industry, where high-speed internet is becoming the main focus.



If you are already with AT&T or thinking about joining, these changes could lead to better connectivity and more convenient options down the line. The company is staying confident in its profit outlook and seeing steady demand for its bundled plans, which suggests it'll keep investing in expanding and improving its network.