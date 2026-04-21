Unlike AT&T and T-Mobile, Verizon's Pro On The Go does more than just drop off your new phone

Remember how much fun it used to be to buy a new phone at your local carrier store? If you used to have your new handset shipped to you, I would bet that you excitedly counted off the days until it was supposed to arrive. But times have changed and last year T-Mobile started offering same-day delivery of new phones via DoorDash Drive.

Verizon's Pro On The Go not only delivers your new phone, it also activates it for you





Of course, certain conditions apply. The specific phone ordered has to be available in the color requested at a participating T-Mobile store, within a 20-mile radius of major U.S. cities.





The Asurion-powered service will move over your contacts and photos





In a letter, Verizon 's Herbert Nyarko, the Senior Communications Manager for Verizon Consumer Group, pointed out that the delivery services provided by T-Mobile and being tested by AT&T leave out one important action.





While it is great for T-Mobile and AT&T subscribers to have their new phones delivered by DoorDash and Uber respectively, once the new phones have been dropped off, that is where the service ends. But that leaves a problem because some of the people who can use device delivery, such as the elderly or disabled, may not know how to set up their new phones.

The driver won't leave until your new phone is 100% functional





This is where Verizon steps in. The carrier uses Pro On The Go, powered by Asurion, to deliver new handsets. Unlike the other carriers' delivery service, the person bringing you your new Verizon phone is an expert, authorized by the company to activate your new phone, transfer pictures and contacts, and he won't leave until your new pride and joy is 100% functional.



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Asurion, the company that powers Pro On The Go, might be known to you as the firm behind certain phone-related insurance and warranty offerings. Asurion also offers smartphone tech support, which makes it immensely qualified to supply the drivers who will deliver and set up your new Verizon phone.

Why you should bring your AT&T or T-Mobile bill to a Verizon store





Verizon also wants to remind those who are AT&T , T-Mobile , Xfinity Mobile, and Spectrum Mobile customers that if they bring their latest bill into a Verizon store, they will do a "transparent comparison" to show you how a switch to Verizon could save you money. If you do decide to switch, Verizon will pay off your phone up to $800.









To take advantage of Pro On The Go, when ordering your new phone from the Verizon website, you will see three options for the delivery of the device:

Delivery + Setup

In-store pickup

2-day shipping





You will select the Delivery + Setup option, which automatically brings up a box in which you type your zip code, or your City and State. You will see a list of participating stores near you, and you can choose which ones Pro On The Go will go to when searching for your new phone. Verizon points out that choosing multiple locations will expand your search. You will select the Delivery + Setup option, which automatically brings up a box in which you type your zip code, or your City and State. You will see a list of participating stores near you, and you can choose which ones Pro On The Go will go to when searching for your new phone.points out that choosing multiple locations will expand your search.





If you do decide to have your new phone delivered, a signature is required from someone 18 years of age or older.

You might already have your meals and groceries delivered to your door, why not extend the convenience and have your new phone arrive via a similar service? With Pro On The Go, you can have your new Verizon phone up and running before the deliveryman drives away.