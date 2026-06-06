What to expect from Siri at WWDC this Monday, and afterward

You probably already know that this Monday is WWDC 2026, and this year Apple's Developers Conference is a big deal because the tech giant is expected to atone for some previous oversights. In particular, Apple hopes to introduce the updated version of Siri that has been delayed for over a year.

The WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday will show off the new and improved Siri













Of course, the Siri makeover is probably the most eagerly anticipated change to be announced on Monday. Siri becomes instantly smarter with the use of a custom 1.2 trillion parameter Gemini model from Google that will cost Apple $1 billion annually. One big change is that most of Siri will be hosted on Google servers, raising questions about privacy.

Apple's September 2024 ad starring Bella Ramsey showed how personal context Siri will work





In June 2024 at WWDC, Apple showed off upcoming features for Siri including personal context, deep app integration, and on-screen awareness. Three months later, Apple released an ad starring British actress Bella Ramsey , who used Siri's upcoming personal context awareness feature to find the name of a familiar looking man walking toward her. She asks, "Siri, what's the name of the guy I had a meeting with a couple of months ago at Café Grenel?" Siri responds with the correct name of "Zac."



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Which feature of the new Siri are you looking forward to the most? Personal Context Chatbot Siri Standalone Siri app Some other feature Vote 2 Votes





Apple pulled the ad from YouTube in March 2025 after confirming a delay in the release of the updated Siri. This Personal Context feature will allow Siri to go into apps such as:





Mail.

Messages.

Photos.

Notes.

Files.

Calendar.

Reminders.

Third-party apps via Apple's developer frameworks.





With this feature, you can ask Siri what time your lunch appointment is with your mom and Siri will give you the answer. Keep in mind that Siri is not psychic. The answer has to show up somewhere in the calendar, or in an email, note, or text in order for Siri to surface the correct response.





Siri, once criticized for referring most queries to the web, will start giving complete in-depth responses as a chatbot and will be conversational. I've used Gemini as my assistant on my Pixel 6 Pro and I can tell you that having an AI-powered assistant is a huge improvement.

Siri is getting a dedicated app in iOS 27





For the first time, Apple will release a dedicated Siri app for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. You can use it to start a conversation, ask a question, or reopen past chats so that you can continue them. Besides the app, when you press the power button or say "Siri," animation appears in the Dynamic Island replacing the current glowing-edges. Swiping down from the top center of

an iPhone will open a new "Search or Ask" interface for Sir (the swipe down for the Notification Center will now start from the top of the left corner).





In the Search or Ask page, users can start text messages, open apps, add appointments to the calendar, ask about the weather, view Siri Suggestions (eight frequently used apps), and there will be sections for viewing the weather during the day or night. While on this page, Siri will allow the user to choose to integrate Siri with other third-party chatbots besides the currently offered ChatGPT.

Siri will use rich text cards to display answers





When asked a query, Siri will, through the Dynamic Island, show rich text cards and results for questions referring to a news event, people and places. Ask for a sports score or the weather, and you will see a similar card with the information that you're looking for. The card will also be used to show info taken from the user's own data, such as emails, texts, notes, contacts, calendar appointments, and reminders.





Users will also be able to give Siri multiple tasks to handle in a single prompt. For example, you can ask Siri to send a message, check a stock price, get the weather, and add an appointment to the calendar making these requests from the same, single prompt.





iOS 27 developer beta 1, and it might include all the new features for Siri. If you don't install the beta, you will have to wait until the stable version of iOS 27 to be released in September. Traditionally, Apple releases the first developer beta for the next iOS build immediately after the keynote ends. So if everything goes right, and you are subscribed to the Apple Beta Software Program , you'll be able to installdeveloper beta 1, and it might include all the new features for Siri. If you don't install the beta, you will have to wait until the stable version ofto be released in September.