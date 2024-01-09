TCL unveils several 50 Series smartphones, two new NXTPAPER tablets
Just like every other year, TCL is showcasing its new lineup of phones and tablets at CES. This time around we’ll be talking about two new tablets and no less than five new 50 Series smartphones.
One of the most important devices announced this week seems to be the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet, which brings the advanced capabilities of TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 technology to the masses.
NXTPAPER 3.0 debuts the CPL (Circulary Polarized Light) screen, which simulates the “emission – reflection – refraction” path of natural light. Basically, this should produce a visual effect that feels very much like the experience of reading books in natural light, thus improving the screen’s paper-like appearance and providing additional eye comfort.
Alongside the new NXTPAPER 14 Pro, TCL unveiled yet another advanced tablet, the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G. This one comes with the same NXTPAPER 3.0 technology but adds 5G support. In addition, the tablet is equipped with an unnamed octa-core processor and runs on the latest Android 14 operating system.
No details about price and release date have been disclosed yet, but we know both TCL tablets will be coming to the United States very soon.
Moving on to the new smartphones announced by TCL, the company introduced seven 50 Series handsets, which cover different price points and a handful of specs tiers.
Five models are specifically aimed at the US market: TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.
The TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G are the first NXTPAPER smartphones to be launched in the United States. Both combine TCL NXTPAPER display with dual speakers for a more immersive audio-visual experience.
The TCL 50 XL 5G sports a massive 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and packs 8GB RAM. The phone is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery and features NXTURBO for better overall performance.
The cheapest of the five phones coming to the US, the TCL 50 LE is a compact yet powerful addition to the company’s fifth generation of smartphones. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, dual speakers, and a 13-megapixel hybrid camera.
There’s no word about the chipset inside, but TCL confirmed the phone packs just 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is a bit of a letdown. Finally, the TCL 50 LE will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and includes the same TCL NXTURBO technology for smooth performance.
The two other phones announced this week that are not coming to the US are the TCL 50 SE and TCL 50 5G. However, the five that will be available in the US will most likely cover all needs when it comes to specs (price too).
We have yet to learn how much any of these new product cost and when they will be available, although we’re expecting TCL to provide more details on the matter as we’re getting closer to their launch dates.
