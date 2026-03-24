Verizon will try to make the impossible happen in less than 80 days
Do you have a moment to talk about football? Yeah, soccer.
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The carrier is an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
Between June 11 and July 19, the world will be watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. Of course, we'll be keeping an eye on the other match in the Middle East (if it's still a thing), but people across the world might need to take a break.
While people just about everywhere outside the US don't need much convincing about watching a FIFA World Cup, things are much different in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.
There are now less than 80 days until the June 11 start of the World Cup and Verizon, being the official telecommunications services sponsor, starts promoting the big event (which will take place not only in the US, but in Canada and Mexico as well).
Verizon partners with Vox Creative and Roku to produce a new documentary series called "Soccer Meets America". The three-part series will debut on The Roku Channel in May and will explore the development of professional football (soccer is played exclusively by feet and with a ball, so why not call it football?) in the US.
The creators also see the series as a way to connect longtime fans and newcomers while highlighting the cultural and technological developments that helped prepare the US to host one of the biggest global sporting events.
Verizon is also launching several promotions tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Customers will have chances to win match tickets, including an all-inclusive trip for two to attend the final in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Other offers include limited ticket drops for early knockout matches in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Dallas and New York/New Jersey, available through Verizon Access.
The bread may be super expensive these days, but we all need circuses, as the saying goes.
While people just about everywhere outside the US don't need much convincing about watching a FIFA World Cup, things are much different in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.
Verizon will try to make Americans care about football. Yeah, soccer.
Verizon's push
An impossible task, if you ask me. | Image by Verizon
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Verizon partners with Vox Creative and Roku to produce a new documentary series called "Soccer Meets America". The three-part series will debut on The Roku Channel in May and will explore the development of professional football (soccer is played exclusively by feet and with a ball, so why not call it football?) in the US.
The documentary follows the sport's growth through interviews with former United States Men's National Team players such as Chris Henderson, John Harkes, and Mike Sorber. The series highlights the communities, players and fans who kept soccer alive in the US and helped push it toward mainstream popularity with the support of technology and pop culture.
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Dear US readers, do you care about this sport? Super honest answers only:
There'll be gifts, too
Verizon is also launching several promotions tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Customers will have chances to win match tickets, including an all-inclusive trip for two to attend the final in New York/New Jersey on July 19, 2026. Other offers include limited ticket drops for early knockout matches in cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Dallas and New York/New Jersey, available through Verizon Access.
Additional sweepstakes will target Verizon business customers, while another promotion created with Motorola offers tickets alongside prizes like a special edition Motorola Razr smartphone and wireless earbuds. Throughout April, Verizon will also distribute World Cup-themed merchandise such as blankets, bags, coolers, water bottles, towels, and scarves to eligible customers on a first-come basis.
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