Updated look for YouTube Music is coming your way and it looks like this





Do you like the new look of the icons or the current/old versions? I prefer the new look with the rounded, thicker lines. Keep the current icons using thin lines that show angles. You know what? I really don't care which is used. I prefer the new look with the rounded, thicker lines. 100% Keep the current icons using thin lines that show angles. 0% You know what? I really don't care which is used. 0%





The thumbs up and thumbs down icons from the older design to the new updated look are quite different. The current, more realistic look was made with thin lines that included shirt cuffs; the newer version features thicker lines, and less realistic looking hands. In fact, all of the updated icons go from thin lines to thick lines. What this is supposed to convey to You Tube Music users isn't exactly clear although the thicker lines make the icons look more modern than the ones drawn with the thin lines.





Using thin lines creates sharp, angular icons compared to the rounded icons that are created by using thicker lines. This can be seen in the Library icon which shows a musical note inside a box. The thinner lines of the box deliver a sharper look than the updated icon which uses a box created by the thicker lines. The updated icons seem to use empty space pretty well. A good example of this is the notification bell in the top right corner. The bell's clapper on the new version of the icon makes use of an opening that is not filled in as it is on the older version of the icon.









You can really see the differences between the older and newer looks of the shuffle and sleep timer icons, and updated icons even make their way into the overflow menu. Look at the old and new versions of the Go to album icon. The updated version shows a reflection made from the grooves of the album. That is quite exquisite.











