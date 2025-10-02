Updated look for YouTube Music is coming your way and it looks like this
Google is making changes to the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS.
Earlier today we pointed out some changes that Google made to the Android variant of the Google Maps app. The changes were made to the Floating Action Button (FAB), the location button, and the Layers button. Now we can report on some changes being made to the icons found in the bottom bar of YouTube Music. A good example of what these changes are all about can be seen with the Home icon which has changed from being a simple design of a home to a slightly more complex design with a wider roof.
The thumbs up and thumbs down icons from the older design to the new updated look are quite different. The current, more realistic look was made with thin lines that included shirt cuffs; the newer version features thicker lines, and less realistic looking hands. In fact, all of the updated icons go from thin lines to thick lines. What this is supposed to convey to You Tube Music users isn't exactly clear although the thicker lines make the icons look more modern than the ones drawn with the thin lines.
On the left, YouTube Music's current icons, and on the right, the updated icons. | Image credit-9to5Google
Using thin lines creates sharp, angular icons compared to the rounded icons that are created by using thicker lines. This can be seen in the Library icon which shows a musical note inside a box. The thinner lines of the box deliver a sharper look than the updated icon which uses a box created by the thicker lines. The updated icons seem to use empty space pretty well. A good example of this is the notification bell in the top right corner. The bell's clapper on the new version of the icon makes use of an opening that is not filled in as it is on the older version of the icon.
Once again, on the left, YouTube Music's current icons, and on the right, the updated icons. | Image credit-9to5Google
You can really see the differences between the older and newer looks of the shuffle and sleep timer icons, and updated icons even make their way into the overflow menu. Look at the old and new versions of the Go to album icon. The updated version shows a reflection made from the grooves of the album. That is quite exquisite.
Another look of the current YouTube Music icons at left and updated icons on the right. | Image credit-9to5Google
The new look has been rolling out on YouTube Music for Android, iOS, and on the desktop! So far, I have not received the updated version of the YouTube Music app for my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release, and my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26.1 Beta 1.
Recommended Stories
f you don't have the app on your Android phone, tap this link to install it from the Google Play Store. Or tap here to go to the App Store and download YouTube Music for your iPhone.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: