Two more Apple apps just joined the Liquid Glass era

Two more Apple apps get the Liquid glass treatment

Now, both apps have the new rounded buttons, floating navigation bars, and the signature Liquid Glass translucency in some areas. Also, they sport Liquid Glass app icons that look like multiple layers of glass stacked on top of each other.





TestFlight and Apple Support now more integrated with the new look

TestFlight also got its icon tweaked with simplified propellers that look better with the entire Liquid Glass design. This app is generally for people who'd like to download beta apps from developers and test them on their iPhones. The TestFlight update also includes improvements to Accessibility (VoiceOver, Voice Control, and Larger Text).

Now with these two apps getting the same treatment, slowly and surely, iOS 26 's Liquid Glass is solidifying its presence.







