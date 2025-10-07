iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Two more Apple apps just joined the Liquid Glass era

Apple continues the iOS 26 redesign as TestFlight and Apple Support now shimmer with the new Liquid Glass look.

Two more Apple apps just joined the Liquid Glass era
iOS 26 introduced a gorgeous new design called Liquid Glass, but it hasn't been present everywhere across all Apple apps. Now, the Cupertino giant has updated its TestFlight and Apple Support apps.

Two more Apple apps get the Liquid glass treatment 


TestFlight and Apple Support have both been updated now with the new Liquid Glass look to match the rest of Apple's newest operating system for iPhones. 

Now, both apps have the new rounded buttons, floating navigation bars, and the signature Liquid Glass translucency in some areas. Also, they sport Liquid Glass app icons that look like multiple layers of glass stacked on top of each other. 


TestFlight and Apple Support now more integrated with the new look


TestFlight also got its icon tweaked with simplified propellers that look better with the entire Liquid Glass design. This app is generally for people who'd like to download beta apps from developers and test them on their iPhones. The TestFlight update also includes improvements to Accessibility (VoiceOver, Voice Control, and Larger Text). 

What do you think of Apple’s new Liquid Glass design in iOS 26?

Vote View Result

There's also a new Tester Matching feature that helps you discover apps that you may want to give a try to, based on your interests. Meanwhile, Apple Support is the app for getting help with your various Apple devices.

With this update, both apps match better with iOS 26. Apple released iOS 26 with its big redesign back in September, together with the iPhone 17 series. 

iOS 26 Liquid Glass 


The big update has been met with mixed feelings: some people like the new look, while others have issues with it. I am personally with the people who like it, despite the small bugs here and there that still annoy me sometimes. Nevertheless, I like novelty, and I am happy that Apple changed things up. 

Now with these two apps getting the same treatment, slowly and surely, iOS 26's Liquid Glass is solidifying its presence. 

Two more Apple apps just joined the Liquid Glass era

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
