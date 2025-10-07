Two more Apple apps just joined the Liquid Glass era
Apple continues the iOS 26 redesign as TestFlight and Apple Support now shimmer with the new Liquid Glass look.
iOS 26 introduced a gorgeous new design called Liquid Glass, but it hasn't been present everywhere across all Apple apps. Now, the Cupertino giant has updated its TestFlight and Apple Support apps.
TestFlight and Apple Support have both been updated now with the new Liquid Glass look to match the rest of Apple's newest operating system for iPhones.
There's also a new Tester Matching feature that helps you discover apps that you may want to give a try to, based on your interests. Meanwhile, Apple Support is the app for getting help with your various Apple devices.
With this update, both apps match better with iOS 26. Apple released iOS 26 with its big redesign back in September, together with the iPhone 17 series.
The big update has been met with mixed feelings: some people like the new look, while others have issues with it. I am personally with the people who like it, despite the small bugs here and there that still annoy me sometimes. Nevertheless, I like novelty, and I am happy that Apple changed things up.
Two more Apple apps get the Liquid glass treatment
TestFlight and Apple Support have both been updated now with the new Liquid Glass look to match the rest of Apple's newest operating system for iPhones.
Now, both apps have the new rounded buttons, floating navigation bars, and the signature Liquid Glass translucency in some areas. Also, they sport Liquid Glass app icons that look like multiple layers of glass stacked on top of each other.
Image Credit - Apple
TestFlight and Apple Support now more integrated with the new look
TestFlight also got its icon tweaked with simplified propellers that look better with the entire Liquid Glass design. This app is generally for people who'd like to download beta apps from developers and test them on their iPhones. The TestFlight update also includes improvements to Accessibility (VoiceOver, Voice Control, and Larger Text).
There's also a new Tester Matching feature that helps you discover apps that you may want to give a try to, based on your interests. Meanwhile, Apple Support is the app for getting help with your various Apple devices.
With this update, both apps match better with iOS 26. Apple released iOS 26 with its big redesign back in September, together with the iPhone 17 series.
iOS 26 Liquid Glass
The big update has been met with mixed feelings: some people like the new look, while others have issues with it. I am personally with the people who like it, despite the small bugs here and there that still annoy me sometimes. Nevertheless, I like novelty, and I am happy that Apple changed things up.
Now with these two apps getting the same treatment, slowly and surely, iOS 26's Liquid Glass is solidifying its presence.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: