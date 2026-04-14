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Trump Mobile revamped its entire website for a phone that still doesn't exist

The T1 looks polished on screen, just not in anyone's hands.

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Trump Mobile T1 Phone
Trump Mobile T1 Phone. | Image by Trump Mobile
Trump Mobile just gave its website a pretty big facelift with a new logo, sleeker design, and Don Jr. and Eric Trump now front and center on the homepage. The star of the show is the nowhere-to-be-seen-in-real-life T1 Phone, now on display in what looks like its final design.

The redesign gives the site a more modern look, but if you're looking for an actual release date for the phone, you won't be finding it there.

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The T1 gets yet another new look


According to new reporting from The Verge, the redesigned site features the same T1 phone that executives showed off during a video call with the outlet back in February. The gold finish and American flag on the back remain, but the oversized T1 logo is gone. You can also spot a vertical camera array with three lenses, curved edges, and a headphone jack up top.

Specs have reportedly jumped too: a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz, a Snapdragon 7-series chip, 512GB of expandable storage, and 50MP cameras front and rear. On paper, this is technically an upgrade from the entry-level phone originally pitched at $499.

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A polished storefront with some telling cracks


According to the source, the relaunch of this website didn't exactly go smoothly. When the site went live this morning, pages reportedly loaded with preproduction test URLs, and the deposit page still showed the outdated render from last June. A pricing error even suggested $499 is just the deposit, not the full price.

However, that lines up with what executives said earlier this year: early buyers pay $499 total, but new customers could face up to $999. The site also says that the phone arrives "later this year," which is the exact same wording used throughout 2025.

A pattern that's getting harder to explain


This is the third or fourth round of news surrounding the T1, and thus far, not one unit has shipped. The phone missed its August 2025 launch, missed year-end, missed a reported March 2026 window, and is still collecting $100 deposits.

Around 590,000 people have paid in, generating roughly $59 million for a product nobody has received . The "Made in USA" promise quietly vanished too, with executives now saying it's "shaped by American innovation" with only final assembly in Miami.

What's your biggest worry about the T1 launch?
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A prettier website doesn't ship a phone


I want to be fair, the site does look better and the design has evolved. But when a company has blown through every deadline, walked back its manufacturing promise, and still won't commit to a ship date, a nicer storefront doesn't move the needle. The question isn't "when is the T1 coming?" anymore. It's whether it's coming at all.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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