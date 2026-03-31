Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Verizon's Total Wireless beats the competition in value and savings

And now, this MVNO also gives you a huge Galaxy S25 discount.

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Galaxy S25 being held by a person.
Total pairs its top plan with a solid S25 discount. | Image by PhoneArena
View now at Total Wireless

Feeling locked in with your current carrier? The Big Three may offer some perks, but let's face it: signing year-long contracts for a service that quietly becomes pricier each spring for no apparent reason doesn't sit well.

The solution could be simple


For some users, a $100+ monthly bill may be no issue. But it's not just phone bills that are increasing regularly nowadays. So, why not take back control of what you can — phone bills? 

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With Total Wireless, your phone bill can return to normal. This MVNO uses Verizon's network but gives you transparency and clear pricing information.

Total Wireless is a great alternative to the Big Three | Image by Total Wireless - Verizon&#039;s Total Wireless beats the competition in value and savings
Total Wireless is a great alternative to the Big Three | Image by Total Wireless


Plus, since it runs on Verizon's network, this carrier offers pretty fast data speeds and a plethora of other perks, particularly on its Total 5G+ Unlimited plan. 

What do you get with Total 5G+ Unlimited?


Total's highest-tier plan is listed at $65/mo. It gives you unlimited data, talk, and text, as well as unlimited hotspot. This plan also gives you typical download speeds of 195-634 Mbps with Verizon's 5G Ultra.

Additional perks with the Total 5G+ Unlimited include:

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  • Calls to 180 countries at no additional cost
  • Texting to more than 200+ countries
  • Free roaming in 30+ countries, including Mexico and Canada
  • $10 long-distance credit for calls to over 120 additional countries
  • Fourth line comes for free

Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate, which is set at $90/mo for one line, on the other hand, doesn't really give you many additional perks. Compared to it, Total Wireless's highest-tier plan actually provides excellent value for money.

Data is just one side of the story 


Even the best plan isn't worth it when the device in your pocket doesn't measure up. Right now, Total Wireless lets you save big on one of the best Samsung phones

Likely for a limited time, the Galaxy S25 is available for just $499.99, down by $300 from its original $799.99 asking price. To grab the promo, users must pair it with the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan for three months. 



Combined, the device and the three-month plan add up to $694.99, which is $105 less than the price of a fully unlocked device. 

Galaxy S25: $300 off with Total 5G+ Unlimited

$499 99
$799 99
$300 off (38%)
Sign up for Total 5G+ Unlimited at Total Wireless for three months, and you can now save $300 on the Galaxy S25. This carrier uses Verizon's reliable network, giving you fast and reliable data in the US. Don't waste time and grab this promo before it's too late.
Buy at Total Wireless


Who is the Galaxy S25 ideal for? 


With its 6.3-inch display with QHD+ resolution and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under the hood, the Galaxy S25 is perfect for users seeking a true compact powerhouse. 

The device boasts a premium design, as well as a highly capable camera setup (check out our Galaxy S25 review for reference), making it one of the best Android phones

Sure, it already has a successor, but the model continues to impress with its stunningly bright display, extremely powerful chip, and multiple AI features. 

A final note


However I look at it, this Total Wireless promo looks like the complete package. It's not just the unlimited data and the affordable price here, either. 

Total also lets you save big on one of the best Galaxy S flagships. Add in the chance to "test-drive" the MVNO's service for 90 days, and you've got the whole package.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

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