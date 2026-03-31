Verizon's Total Wireless beats the competition in value and savings
And now, this MVNO also gives you a huge Galaxy S25 discount.
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Total pairs its top plan with a solid S25 discount. | Image by PhoneArena
Feeling locked in with your current carrier? The Big Three may offer some perks, but let's face it: signing year-long contracts for a service that quietly becomes pricier each spring for no apparent reason doesn't sit well.
For some users, a $100+ monthly bill may be no issue. But it's not just phone bills that are increasing regularly nowadays. So, why not take back control of what you can — phone bills?
The solution could be simple
For some users, a $100+ monthly bill may be no issue. But it's not just phone bills that are increasing regularly nowadays. So, why not take back control of what you can — phone bills?
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With Total Wireless, your phone bill can return to normal. This MVNO uses Verizon's network but gives you transparency and clear pricing information.
Total Wireless is a great alternative to the Big Three | Image by Total Wireless
Plus, since it runs on Verizon's network, this carrier offers pretty fast data speeds and a plethora of other perks, particularly on its Total 5G+ Unlimited plan.
What do you get with Total 5G+ Unlimited?
Total's highest-tier plan is listed at $65/mo. It gives you unlimited data, talk, and text, as well as unlimited hotspot. This plan also gives you typical download speeds of 195-634 Mbps with Verizon's 5G Ultra.
Additional perks with the Total 5G+ Unlimited include:
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- Calls to 180 countries at no additional cost
- Texting to more than 200+ countries
- Free roaming in 30+ countries, including Mexico and Canada
- $10 long-distance credit for calls to over 120 additional countries
- Fourth line comes for free
Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate, which is set at $90/mo for one line, on the other hand, doesn't really give you many additional perks. Compared to it, Total Wireless's highest-tier plan actually provides excellent value for money.
Data is just one side of the story
Even the best plan isn't worth it when the device in your pocket doesn't measure up. Right now, Total Wireless lets you save big on one of the best Samsung phones.
Likely for a limited time, the Galaxy S25 is available for just $499.99, down by $300 from its original $799.99 asking price. To grab the promo, users must pair it with the Total 5G+ Unlimited plan for three months.
On top of everything, the device looks super premium. | Image by PhoneArena
Combined, the device and the three-month plan add up to $694.99, which is $105 less than the price of a fully unlocked device.
Who is the Galaxy S25 ideal for?
With its 6.3-inch display with QHD+ resolution and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under the hood, the Galaxy S25 is perfect for users seeking a true compact powerhouse.
The device boasts a premium design, as well as a highly capable camera setup (check out our Galaxy S25 review for reference), making it one of the best Android phones.
Sure, it already has a successor, but the model continues to impress with its stunningly bright display, extremely powerful chip, and multiple AI features.
A final note
However I look at it, this Total Wireless promo looks like the complete package. It's not just the unlimited data and the affordable price here, either.
Total also lets you save big on one of the best Galaxy S flagships. Add in the chance to "test-drive" the MVNO's service for 90 days, and you've got the whole package.
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