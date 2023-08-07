Total by Verizon: special deals on unlimited service and free 5G Moto and Samsung phones

Four lines Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data: $100 per month, a savings of $50.



Two lines Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data: $75 per month, a savings of $10.

One line Unlimited Plan talk, text, and data with Bring Your Own Device: $40, a savings of $10.

This plan comes with 10GB hotspot, unlimited talk and text to 5 countries of your choice, free ad-free Disney+ Premium for six months, the use of Verizon's 5G network, and more.





Those who sign up for the Unlimited Plan or Unlimited+ Plan get to choose a free 5G device with up to four free phones per account. These phones are from top manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola . The free Motorola handsets that you can choose from include the Motorola Moto G Pure, Motorola Moto G Power, Motorola Moto G 5G, or Motorola Moto G Stylus.









The free Samsung phones available to Total by Verizon customers who select the Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans include the Samsung Galaxy A03s, and the Samsung A13.





Subscribers can manage their Total by Verizon account via the website or by using the app ( iOS Android ). And Total by Verizon also sells a wide range of handsets including some older iPhone models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) and the third-generation iPhone SE (for only $149.99 or 24 monthly payments of $6.25).



