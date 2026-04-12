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End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company

Apple CEO Tim Cook's hopeful AI hire from Google will be leaving the company this coming week.

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Sometimes, Tim Cook's hires just don't gel with the company. | Image by PhoneArena
Eight years ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook hired someone from Google to help run the former’s AI and machine learning operations. John Giannandrea, unfortunately, was not able to ensure the smooth delivery of Apple Intelligence and a new Siri digital assistant — not necessarily because of a personal failing — and is now about to leave the company.

Giannandrea’s tenure at Apple


Over the last eight years, John Giannandrea has served as the senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy at Apple. His most important task came about in 2024, when the company showed off its upcoming suite of AI features at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2024.

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Late last year, following the continued stumbles with Siri and Apple Intelligence, it was announced that Giannandrea would soon be leaving the company. The process for his exit had begun a long time before that, as his role overseeing AI development at Apple had been severely reduced in the months preceding the announcement.

Not necessarily a personal failure




In his newsletter Power On, industry insider Mark Gurman reveals that the Apple Intelligence failures did not necessarily come about because of Giannandrea. Gurman claims that the top of Apple is run like a small family business and outsiders like Giannandrea are not empowered enough to drive real change at the company.

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Departure this coming week


On April 15, says Gurman, Apple stocks will vest, which is presumably what Giannandrea has been waiting for. He also revealed that Giannandrea’s last days at the company will conclude this coming week.

It’s also unlikely, according to Gurman, that John Giannandrea will join up with another technology company anytime soon. Gurman has been informed that Giannandrea plans to do advising work in the startup world for a change.

Will John Giannandrea's departure help Apple or Siri?
4 Votes


It just wasn’t meant to be


John Giannandrea’s resume is very impressive and I can understand why Cook hired him in 2018. Unfortunately, sometimes a person just doesn’t gel with a particular company, which seems to have been the case here.

There’s also the fact that Apple’s top leadership was resistant to AI at first. Software chief Craig Federighi was dismissive of the early ChatGPT craze until he had AI help him with writing code one night, after which he started pushing for it a lot harder.

The odds were against Giannandrea, but hopefully now he can move on to things more suited to him and Apple can finally push out a new Siri this year.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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