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This tablet delivers more value than the Galaxy Tab S11 — but will the West get it?

This slate could be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge while packing a surprisingly hefty battery.

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OnePlus Pad 3 on a wooden table.
OnePlus Pad 3 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Just a few days after it leaked in all its glory, the Oppo Pad Mini is once again making headlines. A few days ago, Digital Chat Station shared some additional details about the upcoming mini-sized beast, giving us a more complete picture of what to expect. 

Slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge


According to the latest Weibo leak, the upcoming mini tablet from Oppo might have an ultra-thin profile of just 5.39 mm. This is thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge, by the way, whose profile sits at just 5.8 mm. 


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The 8.8-inch tablet could weigh around 279 g, less than the iPad mini (A17 Pro). For context, the latest iPadOS device weighs around 293 g. 


Although the two tablets are similar in size, Oppo could reportedly include an 8,000mAh battery under the hood, which is actually quite hefty for such a compact slate. Digital Chat Station claims the device could also charge at 67W.

Which spec sounds most exciting to you?
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In addition, the renowned leaker suggests the Oppo Pad Mini could feature eSIM support. It's unclear whether there'll be a special edition that supports eSIM cards or all versions of the tablet will have this feature.

The complete picture


These final details, coupled with the info that has already leaked, position the upcoming Oppo tablet as a solid contender in the small tablet segment. 

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Earlier leaks showed other spec details, including a possible 144Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The device is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. 


This is the non-Elite version of Qualcomm's latest chip, but it should be more than enough for the vast majority of users. Oppo could have included this SoC to keep the price tag manageable, as the 8 Elite Gen 5 is a pricier component. 

Supposedly, the device could come in Monet Purple, Dawn Gold, and Mocha Brown color variants, and RAM is rumored to sit at up to 16GB. 

Key Oppo Pad Mini specs (rumored)


  • Display: 8.8-inch, 144Hz, 3:2 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 67W wired charging
  • Dimensions: 5.39 mm profile, 279 g
  • Color variants: Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, Monet Purple

Availability and possible launch date


Since leaks have been gaining momentum over the past week, Oppo could be preparing the Pad Mini release in the imminent future. The company is launching the Oppo Find X9 Ultra globally on April 21, so it's not entirely implausible for the tablet to make its Chinese debut around the same time. 

The April launch has been tipped for some time now. | Image by Weibo - This tablet delivers more value than the Galaxy Tab S11 — but will the West get it?
The April launch has been tipped for some time now. | Image by Weibo

Global availability for the slate has not yet been confirmed. However, some early indications that OnePlus could release a similarly sized tablet have surfaced. 

Historically, some Chinese-exclusive Oppo tablets are rebranded globally as OnePlus models. If the tendency continues in 2026, the Oppo Pad Mini might debut outside its home market under the OnePlus brand.

Should we be excited? 



Although the specs leaks haven't yet been set in stone, they do sound plausible to some extent. With that in mind, the Oppo Pad Mini could be a fantastic alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11

With a more manageable display and high-tier hardware, this device could shake up the tablet landscape. On top of that, it's highly likely to be less expensive than the Galaxy Tab S11, which is listed at $799.99.

The only issue that remains is whether fans outside China will be able to get it. I agree; some users might resort to importing a device from its home market. But I really hope this won't be necessary. 

After all, OnePlus has no presence in the compact tablet segment, and adding this particular device to its global lineup could really shake up the scene.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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