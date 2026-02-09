Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra already outdated? New Xiaomi 18 Pro leak suggests a massive hardware gap

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is just weeks away, but the latest rumors from China suggest it might already be losing the numbers game.

Camera Xiaomi
The Xiaomi 18 series has been in the leaks recently, and now a new tip coming from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station reveals more exciting news about the camera of, potentially, the Pro-branded model.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro said to come with a fantastic camera setup


The Xiaomi 18 series is likely going to consist of a ‘vanilla’ model and a Xiaomi 18 Pro. There’s not a lot of info about the phones out just yet; however, they are expected to come later this year.

Now, a new leak coming from Digital Chat Station claims that the Xiaomi 18 Pro may come with a dual 200 MP camera setup. The leaker doesn’t specifically say the model of the phone that the leak refers to, but judging from the following remarks, it could very well be the Xiaomi 18 Pro.



The post on Chinese social media website Weibo claims that an upcoming flagship with a 6.3-inch screen would feature this generous, at least when it comes to megapixel count, camera system.

Xiaomi 18 series would be an interesting rival to the iPhones and Galaxies


Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are likely to come with the same design language as their predecessors. The base Xiaomi 18 has also been rumored to be getting a periscope telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro also sported 6.5-inch displays, but as you would expect, the Pro model got the better camera system, so it’s very likely the situation will be the same this time as well.

For reference, the rumored vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9s are also said to come with 200 MP main and 200 MP periscope telephoto cameras.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is supposed to be coming later this month, is said not to gain significant camera upgrades apart from potentially variable aperture. Apple did introduce some new camera upgrades with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and all cameras on the back are now 48 MP “Fusion” cameras.

However, neither Samsung nor Apple is currently offering a phone with two 200 MP cameras.

I am a bit annoyed that Samsung and Apple are playing it safe 


I’ve been thinking... Chinese rivals are currently offering some really fancy tech. Great cameras and, especially, huge batteries. Obviously, Samsung and Apple are slow to bring new technology to their flagship phones; however, prices (at least in Europe) keep climbing.

I just wish Samsung or Apple would start adding these massive batteries and significant camera upgrades to their phones. That would, at least, justify the already-quite-high price tag that flagships retail for nowadays.

