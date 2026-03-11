Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Your iPhone 18 Pro Max bezels may look bulky compared to this upcoming flagship

Xiaomi may have some nifty display upgrades for at least one of its upcoming flagships.

Display Xiaomi
The four colors of the Xiaomi 17 Pro
Xiaomi 17 Pro for reference. | Image by Xiaomi
It may feel too early, but rumors about this year’s Xiaomi flagship phones have been popping up for quite some time. We have already gotten rumors about a significant upgrade to the Xiaomi 18 camera and initial information about the displays on the whole series. Now, it’s time for some more intricate details about one of the large models.

Leak hints at Xiaomi 18 Pro Max display upgrades


Xiaomi is preparing some intriguing upgrades for the display of the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro, according to new information shared (source in Chinese) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station.The company may use a 6.9-inch flat LIPO OLED panel for the display of the Xiaomi 18 Pro, paired with very narrow symmetrical bezels.

They are expected to be even narrower than the ones on the 17 Pro Max, which measured at 1.18mm. That’s thinner than the 1.36mm bezels around the iPhone 17 Pro Max display.

The new display panel may support the BT.2020 color gamut and carry over the ability of its predecessor to go down to 1-nit brightness in low light. The rest of the specs are likely to include 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

At least one more surprise



In its post, the leaker mentioned there will be another new hardware feature but didn’t give more details about it. Some speculate that Xiaomi may introduce a version of Samsung’s Privacy Display feature in its upcoming devices, and even Digital Chat Station claimed that Chinese manufacturers are exploring the technology.

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new flagship devices in China around September, and it will stick to the naming strategy it lifted from Apple and used for the Xiaomi 17 series. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, which is likely to be made on a 2 nm node. They’re also likely to have double 200MP cameras and enormous batteries with over 7,000 mAh capacity.

Let’s see the prices


Xiaomi doesn’t seem bothered by the grim predictions about the smartphone market, and we may get an exciting lineup of great devices. If they’re good enough, the expected price increases may not have such a big impact on their sales, but it’s still a good idea for the company to try to make them as affordable as possible.

