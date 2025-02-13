Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
A close-up of the T-Mobile logo, a stylized pink "T" with three smaller pink squares below.
Picking the right mobile carrier isn’t exactly easy, especially since they all tend to offer similar coverage, speeds, perks, and pricing. But when it comes down to making a final choice, it’s no surprise that cost can be the biggest deciding factor.

And that’s not stats speaking – it’s what real users, like you and me, have been saying online. Many have shared why they stick with T-Mobile instead of switching to Verizon or AT&T, and for a lot of them, the lower price is what seals the deal.

Only the price. Half of any other right now.
– User bigmike13588 on Reddit, February 2025

Price, then price, and followed by price.
– User PakkyT on Reddit, February 2025

And really, if price and extras are your top priorities, T-Mobile tends to come out on top. Its plans are usually more budget-friendly – especially for families or multi-line users – and pack in solid perks like international data and bundled streaming services. That last part, in particular, seems like a big reason why many people choose the Un-carrier over the competition.

Getting Apple TV, Netflix, or Hulu included at no extra cost (though let’s be real, the cost is baked into the plan – nothing’s truly free, but that’s a conversation for another time) can be a major selling point. After all, without these perks, they’d just be yet another expense on an already growing stack of monthly bills.

Free airline wifi and free international data, and free Netflix Apple TV etc. overall the perks add up.

– User nomiinomii or Reddit, February 2025

Coverage is another big reason why people stick with T-Mobile, especially when it comes to 5G. The Un-carrier still leads in 5G availability and delivers solid speeds in major cities. In a recent test across 125 US cities, T-Mobile hit median download speeds of over 200 Mbps in 122 of them – far surpassing the totals of either AT&T (67) or Verizon (61).

That said, AT&T takes the lead in nationwide performance, ranking highest in overall reliability, speed, and data performance. Verizon, on the other hand, stands out for its 5G experience with the fastest 5G speeds and overall network reliability, but it falls short when it comes to 5G availability (and what's the point of having super-fast, ultra-reliable 5G if a lot of users can't even access it?)

Recommended Stories
After all, each carrier has its strengths, whether it’s AT&T’s balanced performance, Verizon’s dominance, or T-Mobile’s mix of affordability and speed. But at the end of the day, the lower price still carries a lot of weight, especially when it comes with strong 5G coverage and fast speeds in key areas, right?

The best option really depends on what matters most to you – whether it’s blazing-fast data, reliable calls, or coverage in your area. So, what keeps you sticking with your current carrier?

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
After three years, front design of iPhone 17 Pro Max is getting upgraded
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
First Galaxy S25 update starts to roll out: what's hiding inside?
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
Score the speedy Galaxy Tab S9 FE at ridiculously low price with this too-good-to-be-true flash sale
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are unbelievably affordable with this huge 55% discount
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 launch makes the OG Beats Powerbeats Pro a must-buy at this price
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T pulled into high-stakes Hollywood drama with A-list actress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless