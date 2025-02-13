Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Picking the right mobile carrier isn’t exactly easy, especially since they all tend to offer similar coverage, speeds, perks, and pricing. But when it comes down to making a final choice, it’s no surprise that cost can be the biggest deciding factor.
And that’s not stats speaking – it’s what real users, like you and me, have been saying online. Many have shared why they stick with T-Mobile instead of switching to Verizon or AT&T, and for a lot of them, the lower price is what seals the deal.
That said, AT&T takes the lead in nationwide performance, ranking highest in overall reliability, speed, and data performance. Verizon, on the other hand, stands out for its 5G experience with the fastest 5G speeds and overall network reliability, but it falls short when it comes to 5G availability (and what's the point of having super-fast, ultra-reliable 5G if a lot of users can't even access it?)
The best option really depends on what matters most to you – whether it’s blazing-fast data, reliable calls, or coverage in your area. So, what keeps you sticking with your current carrier?
And that’s not stats speaking – it’s what real users, like you and me, have been saying online. Many have shared why they stick with T-Mobile instead of switching to Verizon or AT&T, and for a lot of them, the lower price is what seals the deal.
Only the price. Half of any other right now.
– User bigmike13588 on Reddit, February 2025
Price, then price, and followed by price.
– User PakkyT on Reddit, February 2025
And really, if price and extras are your top priorities, T-Mobile tends to come out on top. Its plans are usually more budget-friendly – especially for families or multi-line users – and pack in solid perks like international data and bundled streaming services. That last part, in particular, seems like a big reason why many people choose the Un-carrier over the competition.
Getting Apple TV, Netflix, or Hulu included at no extra cost (though let’s be real, the cost is baked into the plan – nothing’s truly free, but that’s a conversation for another time) can be a major selling point. After all, without these perks, they’d just be yet another expense on an already growing stack of monthly bills.
Free airline wifi and free international data, and free Netflix Apple TV etc. overall the perks add up.
– User nomiinomii or Reddit, February 2025
Coverage is another big reason why people stick with T-Mobile, especially when it comes to 5G. The Un-carrier still leads in 5G availability and delivers solid speeds in major cities. In a recent test across 125 US cities, T-Mobile hit median download speeds of over 200 Mbps in 122 of them – far surpassing the totals of either AT&T (67) or Verizon (61).
That said, AT&T takes the lead in nationwide performance, ranking highest in overall reliability, speed, and data performance. Verizon, on the other hand, stands out for its 5G experience with the fastest 5G speeds and overall network reliability, but it falls short when it comes to 5G availability (and what's the point of having super-fast, ultra-reliable 5G if a lot of users can't even access it?)
Recommended Stories
After all, each carrier has its strengths, whether it’s AT&T’s balanced performance, Verizon’s dominance, or T-Mobile’s mix of affordability and speed. But at the end of the day, the lower price still carries a lot of weight, especially when it comes with strong 5G coverage and fast speeds in key areas, right?
The best option really depends on what matters most to you – whether it’s blazing-fast data, reliable calls, or coverage in your area. So, what keeps you sticking with your current carrier?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: