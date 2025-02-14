The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
Oppo is gearing up to unveil its next-gen foldable, the Find N5, next week, and in the lead-up to the big reveal, it’s dropping teasers to build excitement.
This time, the company has shared photo samples taken with its previously rumored telephoto macro mode, not only confirming the feature but also giving us a glimpse of what its camera can do. And as the image below shows, Oppo’s collaboration with Hasselblad is still going strong, with the brand’s latest phone cameras once again co-developed with the legendary camera maker.
Oppo has already spilled quite a few details about its upcoming foldable, and the biggest standout? It’s set to be the world’s thinnest foldable yet. When folded, the Find N5 measures just 8.93mm – far slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 12.1mm or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 10.5mm.
Powering the Find N5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same high-end chip found in the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13. The phone will also come packed with DeepSeek-R1, a Chinese AI model that’s been making waves lately for its impressive efficiency and capabilities. Oppo says users will get an AI assistant that can handle voice commands, search the web, pull info from files, and more.
However, when it comes to the global version, Oppo might take a different approach. In a teaser video for the worldwide launch, Google’s Gemini AI was visibly running on the device, suggesting that the international model could rely on Google’s AI instead.
And speaking of the global release, here’s something unexpected – OnePlus won’t be launching a foldable this year. That means the rumored OnePlus Open 2, which was expected to be the international twin of the Find N5, isn’t happening.
This time, the company has shared photo samples taken with its previously rumored telephoto macro mode, not only confirming the feature but also giving us a glimpse of what its camera can do. And as the image below shows, Oppo’s collaboration with Hasselblad is still going strong, with the brand’s latest phone cameras once again co-developed with the legendary camera maker.
Oppo has shared photo samples taken with the new telephoto macro mode. | Image credit – Oppo
Curious about what telephoto macro mode actually is? Well, it lets you snap macro shots with the phone’s telephoto lens. Usually, macro photography on phones uses the ultrawide lens, which means you have to get super close to your subject – something that’s not always ideal.
A telephoto lens with macro capability, on the other hand, lets you stay at a more comfortable distance while still capturing detailed close-ups. It’s perfect for not only those macro shots but also things like close-up portraits of people, pets, and more.
But don’t let its slim profile fool you. Oppo has managed to squeeze in a massive 5,600 mAh battery, a big leap from the 4,800 mAh in the current Find N3. And here’s another long-awaited upgrade: wireless charging is finally here, with support for 50W fast wireless charging.
Powering the Find N5 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same high-end chip found in the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13. The phone will also come packed with DeepSeek-R1, a Chinese AI model that’s been making waves lately for its impressive efficiency and capabilities. Oppo says users will get an AI assistant that can handle voice commands, search the web, pull info from files, and more.
However, when it comes to the global version, Oppo might take a different approach. In a teaser video for the worldwide launch, Google’s Gemini AI was visibly running on the device, suggesting that the international model could rely on Google’s AI instead.
Recommended Stories
But if you were hoping to get your hands on the world’s thinnest foldable, don’t worry just yet. Oppo has confirmed that the Find N5 will launch globally on February 20, alongside its Chinese release. This shift in strategy between Oppo and OnePlus could mean Oppo is now aiming for a broader market. Whether that’s truly the case remains to be seen, so stay tuned for more updates.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: