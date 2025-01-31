Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
New OnePlus Open 2 leak hints at a camera feature other flagships lack

OnePlus Oppo
Image of the OnePlus Open's camera array
Referential image of the original OnePlus Open

The hype around Oppo's upcoming foldable phone, likely to be released globally as the OnePlus Open 2, centers on its innovative camera features. Leaks suggest the phone will offer something most high-end Android devices lack: telephoto macro capabilities. This could change how we think about mobile photography.

It's no secret that the evolution of smartphone cameras has been rapid, with early camera phones considered novelties that offered low-resolution images. Over time, advancements in sensor technology, lens design, and image processing algorithms have transformed these devices into powerful photographic tools. Features like optical zoom, portrait mode, and night photography have become standard. Now, the introduction of telephoto macro is another step forward.

According to recent leaks, the Oppo Find N5, and consequently the OnePlus Open 2, will allow users to capture macro images using its telephoto lens. Typically, macro photography on smartphones relies on the ultrawide camera, which requires the user to get very close to the subject. This can be inconvenient and sometimes even scare away insects or other small subjects you may be trying to capture the photo of. A telephoto lens with macro support offers a more comfortable shooting distance, allowing for greater flexibility and creativity.

Screenshot of Weibo post from Smart Pikachu
The latest leak claims that the Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 will have a telephoto macro lens. | Image credit — Weibo


That said, this is not only a big deal for macro photography. Telephoto lenses with macro capabilities can also be useful for regular photos, as they allow you to capture sharp images of a subject without physically moving closer. This is particularly helpful when taking close-up photos of people, pets, or objects where you don't want to get too close. Currently, even flagship phones from major brands like Google, Apple, and Samsung don't offer this feature.

Beyond the camera, other leaks suggest the OnePlus Open 2 will have a slim and light design, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 5,900mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and three 50MP rear cameras. These features, combined with the innovative camera system, position the OnePlus Open 2 as a potential game-changer in the foldable phone market.

The potential impact of this new camera technology is significant for everyday users. Imagine being able to capture stunning close-up shots of flowers, insects, or everyday objects from a comfortable distance. This could open up new creative avenues for mobile photographers and make macro photography more accessible to casual users. It's an exciting development indeed.
