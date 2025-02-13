Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

It is not easy to make the thinnest foldable phone after the Magic V3, but someone's got to do the impossible job, and Oppo took the task to heart with the resulting Find N5 which is the new "thinnest" king of the foldables hill.

That's not all there will be to the upcoming Oppo Find N5, though, the company's only second book-style foldable. Oppo has also addressed the inevitable durability worries with some kind of reinforced body structure that will be revealed during the phone's launch festivities, and whose prowess was demonstrated to us with the hanging kettlebell test you'll see further down.

The thinnest foldable


When Oppo said that the Find N5 will be the thinnest foldable phone upon release, it means that it is slimmer than last year's Magic V3, and that one is just 0.17 inches
(4.35 mm) when unfurled already, so we can't wait to gauge the exact Find N5 specs and dimensions.



In fact, it seems to be as thin as its USB-C port, and that's probably as good as it gets with foldable phones, unless a new charging standard pops up.



How did Oppo do it? Well, it had some internal Find N5 components spread to show us, and the battery or the display assembly looked mighty thin. The hinge has obviously been put on Ozempic, too, as it looked incredibly compact for what it is supposed to do multiple times in a day.


Oppo might have introduced some kind of structural reinforcement with the new hinge, though, otherwise it wouldn't have dared to subject it to the hanging kettlebell test. It demonstrated this for us during a hands-on event where the Find N5's body was used as a 45-pound kettlebell swing without snapping in two, or even its display breaking, just showing a bit of a healthy flex. This, mind you, was without a case on, just the Find N5's impossibly thin body itself!


Despite being the thinnest foldable phone, the Find N5 should be coming with some impressive camera hardware. This has been Oppo's trademark move lately as the first phone maker to introduce dual periscope zoom cameras on its flagship handsets and all the AI photography software that made for an impressive Find X8 Pro performance in our Camera Score benchmark rankings. 

Long story short, Oppo managed to tease enough of the Find N5 to warrant every phone design enthusiast's undivided attention, and, as the hands-on demonstrates, there is plenty more to look forward to during the thinnest foldable phone announcement event as we relay all the festivities there for you.

