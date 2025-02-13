Thinnest foldable Oppo Find N5 is tough as nails as it swings 45-pound kettlebell for us

How did Oppo do it? Well, it had some internal Find N5 components spread to show us, and the battery or the display assembly looked mighty thin. The hinge has obviously been put on Ozempic, too, as it looked incredibly compact for what it is supposed to do multiple times in a day.





Oppo might have introduced some kind of structural reinforcement with the new hinge, though, otherwise it wouldn't have dared to subject it to the hanging kettlebell test. It demonstrated this for us during a hands-on event where the Find N5's body was used as a 45-pound kettlebell swing without snapping in two, or even its display breaking, just showing a bit of a healthy flex. This, mind you, was without a case on, just the Find N5's impossibly thin body itself!









Despite being the thinnest foldable phone, the Find N5 should be coming with some impressive camera hardware. This has been Oppo's trademark move lately as the first phone maker to introduce dual periscope zoom cameras on its flagship handsets and all the AI photography software that made for an impressive Find X8 Pro performance in our Camera Score benchmark rankings.




