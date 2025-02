Oppo locks in the global launch date for the world’s thinnest foldable

Not too long ago, Oppo confirmed that its next-gen foldable, the Find N5 – set to launch later this year as the OnePlus Open 2 – will make its debut soon, both in China and globally . And now, we have the exact launch date.Oppo will officially launch the Find N5 on February 20, and the company has even dropped a teaser video ahead of the event. The clip showcases the foldable’s sleek, slim design, and it also confirms that the phone will feature Google’s Gemini, likely powering the AI features that will be included.