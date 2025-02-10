Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Oppo locks in the global launch date for the world’s thinnest foldable

Not too long ago, Oppo confirmed that its next-gen foldable, the Find N5 – set to launch later this year as the OnePlus Open 2 – will make its debut soon, both in China and globally. And now, we have the exact launch date.

Oppo will officially launch the Find N5 on February 20, and the company has even dropped a teaser video ahead of the event. The clip showcases the foldable’s sleek, slim design, and it also confirms that the phone will feature Google’s Gemini, likely powering the AI features that will be included.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Oppo 

So, next week, the world’s thinnest foldable phone will make its debut. This will mark the first time Oppo releases one of its foldables globally at the same time. While it’s unlikely to launch under the Oppo brand in the US, we could see it arrive later as the OnePlus Open 2.

The upcoming Oppo Find N5, aka OnePlus Open 2, is shaping up to be incredibly slim, measuring under 4mm when unfolded. Oppo has been quick to point out how it’s thinner than even the iPad Pro M4 (2024), which comes in at 5.1mm and definitely thinner than an iPhone. In fact, it’s almost as thin as a USB-C port.

Despite its paper-thin design, this foldable is packing some serious power. It’s rumored to house a 5900 mAh battery, a significant jump from the 4800 mAh found in the Find N3 and the first OnePlus Open. And here’s a big win: wireless charging is finally making its way to the OnePlus Open 2, with support for 50W fast wireless charging.

To put that into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold top out at 15W and 7.5W wireless charging, respectively. So, not only will the OnePlus Open 2 be the thinnest foldable in the US, but it’ll also outpace the competition when it comes to charging speed.

Inside, the Find N5 is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. On the camera front, it’s rumored to get a significant upgrade, too, with a telephoto macro feature that you don’t typically see in other flagship phones. The rear camera setup will likely sport a triple 50 MP array, while the front cameras are expected to stay at 32 MP and 20 MP.

On top of that, the Find N5 will reportedly come with both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings, making it the first foldable to be able to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Quite the leap forward in durability for foldables! Keep an eye out for more updates, as the launch is almost here.
