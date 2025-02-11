The thinnest foldable yet is coming and some of its key specs are now locked in
Up Next:
The world's thinnest foldable phone is almost here (it will launch on February 20), and as the anticipation builds, Oppo is steadily dropping more details about the Find N5. Since this device is expected to serve as the foundation for the OnePlus Open 2, any leaks or official info on one will likely apply to the other – something worth keeping in mind.
Now, let's dive into what's been confirmed. Oppo has released a series of promotional images showcasing its upcoming foldable, verifying some key specs that were already rumored. As expected, the Find N5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same top-tier chipset found in the latest flagships like the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13.
This Glacier Battery was developed in collaboration with CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer. Essentially, it's a silicon-carbon battery with a fancier name – offering improved chemistry and higher energy density compared to standard lithium-ion batteries.
Based on what's been shared so far, it sounds like Oppo's take on AI will function similarly to what Apple offers iPhone users with Apple Intelligence and the upgraded Siri (when it finally rolls out), as well as Samsung with its Galaxy AI.
The latest Snapdragon, bigger battery, and DeepSeek AI on board
Now, let's dive into what's been confirmed. Oppo has released a series of promotional images showcasing its upcoming foldable, verifying some key specs that were already rumored. As expected, the Find N5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same top-tier chipset found in the latest flagships like the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13.
The Oppo Find N5 will pack a 5,600 mAh battery – slightly smaller than the rumored 5,900 mAh but still a notable jump from the 4,900 mAh capacity of its predecessor. Plus, this time around, the phone will support 50W wireless charging, adding another solid upgrade.
Oppo confirmed some of the key specs for the upcoming Find N5. | Image credit – Oppo
Oppo is using the so-called Glacier Battery for this one, a tech first seen in the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and later in the Oppo Find X8 Pro. I mean, given how closely Oppo and OnePlus operate, it's no surprise to see them sharing hardware yet again.
This Glacier Battery was developed in collaboration with CATL, the world's leading battery manufacturer. Essentially, it's a silicon-carbon battery with a fancier name – offering improved chemistry and higher energy density compared to standard lithium-ion batteries.
Shifting focus from the battery to software, the Find N5 will integrate DeepSeek-R1, an unexpectedly powerful and highly efficient Chinese AI model that has been making waves in the tech industry lately. With it onboard, users will get an AI-powered assistant capable of handling voice commands, searching the web, pulling information from files, and more.
Oppo Find N5 will come with DeepSeek-R1 on board. | Image credit – Oppo
Based on what's been shared so far, it sounds like Oppo's take on AI will function similarly to what Apple offers iPhone users with Apple Intelligence and the upgraded Siri (when it finally rolls out), as well as Samsung with its Galaxy AI.
Recommended Stories
That said, for the global market, I think there's a good chance Oppo and OnePlus might opt for Google's Gemini AI instead. In the teaser video for the worldwide launch, Gemini was visibly running on the device, hinting at a possible regional difference. This move would make sense, especially given the recent controversy surrounding DeepSeek, which could even face restrictions in the US. Still, whether Oppo fully commits to Google's AI outside China remains to be seen.
The global Oppo Find N5 teaser also reveals Google Gemini on board. | Video credit – Oppo
Finally, Oppo has also teased that the Find N5 will feature a titanium build, adding both a premium touch and extra durability. On top of that, it's set to be the first foldable with both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings, meaning it can handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. With the launch just around the corner, more details should be coming soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: