Oneplus open 2 delayed: Company confirms no foldable phone in 2025
When OnePlus launched its first foldable phone back in 2023, the OnePlus Open, we were stunned by its build quality, display, camera performance, and so much more. We even crowned it as the best foldable phone for that year in our PhoneArena 2023 Awards.
With that said, I can’t wait to see what OnePlus has up its sleeves for an Open 2 next year (at least I hope its next year). Given that they’ll have one more year to improve the original Open, it should be a pretty significant upgrade.
The original and so far only OnePlus Open is still one of the best foldable phones released in recent history.
So, needless to say, it comes as somewhat sad news that we won't be seeing the OnePlus Open 2 this year. Yes, you read that right. The OnePlus Open product manager Vale G. said so himself in an official OnePlus forum post. This is what he wrote:
At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.
He goes on to say that they will be leaving the OPPO to take the lead this year with the upcoming Find N5, which OPPO has touted as the thinnest foldable phone in the world, set for release on February 20.
OnePlus is not departing the foldable category
All of this makes it sound like OnePlus is dropping its pursuit of creating the best foldable phone on the market, but Vale G. reassures us that's not what's happening here. Despite the company's decision to skip this generation, it seems there is still a future for OnePlus foldables.
Vale specifically implies that OnePlus is looking to apply the new hardware innovations coming with the Find N5 to its own products, which gives us hope that the OnePlus Open 2 is still on the table.
Lastly, current OnePlus Open owners are reassured that this decision won't affect their devices whatsoever. So, in other words, if you own the OG OnePlus Open and want to keep it, you will continue getting software updates and security patches, so don't fret!
But I really hope that it sticks to the OnePlus spirit. Using innovations from its sister company, OPPO, is fine, but we should see something to make the OnePlus Open 2 stand out from the Find N series. But now it's clear that there's plenty of time left to find what happens, so stay tuned throughout the year for more leaks and rumors.
