The next OnePlus Open 2 will fix a big flaw from the original
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldable, the Find N5, which essentially serves as the foundation for the OnePlus Open 2. In the days leading up to its February reveal, Oppo has been dropping hints about what’s in store. We already know it’s set to be the world’s thinnest foldable, boasting solid water resistance. And now, it’s confirmed that the new model will address the biggest shortcoming of its predecessor.
So, this means the OnePlus Open 2 won’t just be the thinnest foldable in the US – it’ll also be the fastest charging. Overall, the addition of wireless charging is a big win as it brings more convenience. And let’s face it, a flagship phone, foldable or not, is expected to have it these days.
But it’s not just about slimness, fast charging, and durability. The Oppo Find N5 is shaping up to be a real powerhouse with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside. Expect even more teasers to drop soon, so keep an eye out for updates!
Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s product manager, had already hinted in the comments of a Weibo post that the Find N5 won’t feature a metal back due to wireless charging. Now, he’s made it official by sharing more details and even posting a video of the phone wirelessly charging in various cars.
Oppo Find N5 wireless charging in action. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
The upcoming foldable isn’t just getting wireless charging – it’s stepping it up with 50W wireless charging speeds. To put that into perspective, most foldables on the market lag behind. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 maxes out at 15W, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold barely hits 7.5W.
Plus, it is good to see that the company is adding 50W fast wireless charging, especially since rumors suggest the Find N5 could pack a hefty 5900 mAh battery, a big step up from the 4800 mAh battery in the Find N3 and OnePlus Open.
