The next OnePlus Open 2 will fix a big flaw from the original

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
A close-up of a sharpened pencil tip aligned perfectly with the edge of a smartphone.
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-gen foldable, the Find N5, which essentially serves as the foundation for the OnePlus Open 2. In the days leading up to its February reveal, Oppo has been dropping hints about what’s in store. We already know it’s set to be the world’s thinnest foldable, boasting solid water resistance. And now, it’s confirmed that the new model will address the biggest shortcoming of its predecessor.

Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s product manager, had already hinted in the comments of a Weibo post that the Find N5 won’t feature a metal back due to wireless charging. Now, he’s made it official by sharing more details and even posting a video of the phone wirelessly charging in various cars.

Oppo Find N5 wireless charging in action. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

The upcoming foldable isn’t just getting wireless charging – it’s stepping it up with 50W wireless charging speeds. To put that into perspective, most foldables on the market lag behind. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 maxes out at 15W, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold barely hits 7.5W.

So, this means the OnePlus Open 2 won’t just be the thinnest foldable in the US – it’ll also be the fastest charging. Overall, the addition of wireless charging is a big win as it brings more convenience. And let’s face it, a flagship phone, foldable or not, is expected to have it these days.

Plus, it is good to see that the company is adding 50W fast wireless charging, especially since rumors suggest the Find N5 could pack a hefty 5900 mAh battery, a big step up from the 4800 mAh battery in the Find N3 and OnePlus Open.

But it’s not just about slimness, fast charging, and durability. The Oppo Find N5 is shaping up to be a real powerhouse with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside. Expect even more teasers to drop soon, so keep an eye out for updates!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless