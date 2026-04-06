The next flagship Snapdragon chipset: big GPU energy, petite CPU expectations?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

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Minimal CPU gains?

What's important in a chipset? Nothing but the raw power. The power efficiency, I need it to go easy on the battery. Its GPU capabilities. I need it to handle AI flawlessly. All of the above, if possible. Vote 6 Votes

Where's the silver lining?

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Higher prices?

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While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset wasn't precisely flawless (it had problems in terms of heat and thermal throttling), the next three high-end chipset generations by Qualcomm:… are all considered a success by industry standards.This is why everyone's optimistic about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 series, which might bring a chip called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.Did I say everyone? Yeah, as it turns out, not everyone out there is smiling.Qualcomm's next flagship chip, expected in September 2026 as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series, may not deliver the dramatic CPU gains many are anticipating. A recent leak suggests that the higher-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro (which will most likely be built on a 2nm process) could offer under 20% CPU performance improvement.There could be bigger upgrades for the GPU.Instead of a traditional uniform core layout, Qualcomm is rumored to adopt a split configuration for its cores, moving to a 2+3+3 structure with different clock speeds rather than identical cores.The chip is expected to feature a next-generation Adreno A850 GPU with a larger cache and support for faster LPDDR6 memory, which could lead to noticeable improvements in gaming and AI workloads, even if CPU gains remain modest. A standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is also expected, likely offering a smaller but still meaningful performance boost.This CPU approach appears to mirror similar trends in competing chips like MediaTek's Dimensity 9600, which we told you about recently.According to separate leaks, the Dimensity 9600 is also expected to be built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process.The chip is also rumored to feature an unconventional 2+3+3 CPU layout, with two prime cores and six high-performance cores. This suggests a stronger emphasis on raw power compared to earlier designs like the Dimensity 9500, which balanced performance and efficiency with a mix of core types.On the graphics side, the Dimensity 9600 is expected to introduce a new GPU capable of handling more complex visual workloads. This would likely improve gaming performance, visual fidelity and advanced rendering features such as ray tracing.While details about pricing remain unclear, the move to cutting-edge hardware suggests it will not be a budget-oriented chip.