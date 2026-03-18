The new Galaxy Z flagships will be more fun, but older models make more sense
Why spend a ton of cash on a 2026 phone if its 2025 counterpart will love you just the same?
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All foldables are fun, but some will be more fun… | Image by PhoneArena
Age may be just a number, but in the tech world, it's often everything. Age is the thin red line between "You're coming with me!" and "You're definitely staying in the drawer, alone and forgotten". I'm not accusing you of ageism, it's just the way things are: gadgets are becoming obsolete faster than ever. One could argue that they're not made to last in the first place.
With foldables, it's a different story – they evolve faster. While non-folding phones from 2023 are not that different from their 2026 successors (safe from the battery mini-revolution, which is carried out by some Chinese brands that go to the 10,000 mAh territory), 2026 foldables are incredibly more fun than 2023 foldables.
Or the Oppo Find N6, which is rumored to come with a (nearly) creaseless display. Things are changing fast.
Speaking of the Galaxy Z line, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be giga-mega-ultra better, too, right?
The early information surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 suggests that the leap forward might not be as dramatic as some people might've expected.
For starters, the upcoming Flip model may bring no battery improvement. Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could come with a 4,174 mAh capacity, which is what the Z Flip 7 offers.
On top of that, charging speeds may also remain the same, which means users probably shouldn't expect faster top-ups this year.
The camera situation might be even more conservative. According to recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could reuse the same camera hardware found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. If that turns out to be true, the improvements would likely come from software processing rather than new sensors. I'd understand such a move for a phone from the Galaxy A series, but Z phones are pretty expensive. This is lazy.
The story isn't drastically different on the book-style foldable. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to receive a battery upgrade, but early details suggest it won't challenge rivals in terms of sheer numbers. In other words, the largest rumored upgrade might still feel underwhelming for a device in this price category.
And that's exactly why older models might suddenly look a lot more appealing. If the new generation focuses mostly on refinement rather than major hardware jumps, last year's foldables could deliver almost the same experience for a noticeably lower price once discounts start rolling in.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already thin and mighty powerful. The Z Flip 7, when it goes on a discount, would also be an excellent choice.
Snag one now after the hype dies down and you could save a ton while still flexing with a foldable that handles everything you throw at it. The new models are for the tech-heads who want the absolute newest gear, but for most people who want a foldable without breaking the bank, the older generation hits the sweet spot.
It's true that slab phones can serve you for several years – nowadays Samsung and many other vendors offer a seven-year support – but it's curious to see how many people will enjoy a seamless experience in 2031 with their 2024 handsets.
With foldables, it's a different story – they evolve faster. While non-folding phones from 2023 are not that different from their 2026 successors (safe from the battery mini-revolution, which is carried out by some Chinese brands that go to the 10,000 mAh territory), 2026 foldables are incredibly more fun than 2023 foldables.
They're shockingly more durable, with way bigger batteries, better cameras and ultra-thin chassis. Just look at the recently unveiled Honor Magic V6. Our very own Rad was blown away by this one, as we're dealing with a foldable that:
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- Has a battery with a huge capacity of 6,660 mAh (the Chinese-only model goes to 7,000 mAh+)
- Supports blazing-fast 80W wired charging speeds
- Comes with a new anti-reflective glass
- Offers 4320 Hz PWM dimming
- Stuns with a sleek 8.75mm thick chassis (when folded)
- Is durable and protected with IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance
Or the Oppo Find N6, which is rumored to come with a (nearly) creaseless display. Things are changing fast.
Back some years ago, the Honor Magic V2 was 9.9mm when folded and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was 13.4 mm.
Speaking of the Galaxy Z line, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be giga-mega-ultra better, too, right?
Yeah, about that…
The Z Flip 7 could be your next phone. | Image by PhoneArena
The early information surrounding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 suggests that the leap forward might not be as dramatic as some people might've expected.
For starters, the upcoming Flip model may bring no battery improvement. Reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could come with a 4,174 mAh capacity, which is what the Z Flip 7 offers.
On top of that, charging speeds may also remain the same, which means users probably shouldn't expect faster top-ups this year.
The camera situation might be even more conservative. According to recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could reuse the same camera hardware found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. If that turns out to be true, the improvements would likely come from software processing rather than new sensors. I'd understand such a move for a phone from the Galaxy A series, but Z phones are pretty expensive. This is lazy.
The Z Fold 7 is already cooler than cool. | Image by PhoneArena
The story isn't drastically different on the book-style foldable. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to receive a battery upgrade, but early details suggest it won't challenge rivals in terms of sheer numbers. In other words, the largest rumored upgrade might still feel underwhelming for a device in this price category.
Now what?
Don't waste your money, mate. | Image by PhoneArena
And that's exactly why older models might suddenly look a lot more appealing. If the new generation focuses mostly on refinement rather than major hardware jumps, last year's foldables could deliver almost the same experience for a noticeably lower price once discounts start rolling in.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already thin and mighty powerful. The Z Flip 7, when it goes on a discount, would also be an excellent choice.
Snag one now after the hype dies down and you could save a ton while still flexing with a foldable that handles everything you throw at it. The new models are for the tech-heads who want the absolute newest gear, but for most people who want a foldable without breaking the bank, the older generation hits the sweet spot.
Unless all current rumors have it wrong and the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 turn out to be real upgrades over their predecessors. What are the chances?
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