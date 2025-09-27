Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 Pro did something yesterday that no iPhone had ever done before

The iPhone 17 Pro was even deployed inside Fenway's Green Monster.

Last night on Apple TV, the iPhone 17 Pro did something that no iPhone has ever done before. Considering that the first iPhone was released in the summer of 2007, we are talking about something that no iPhone was asked to do for 18 years. Of course, that is mostly because the iPhone's rear cameras had to get better and better over the years before they could even be considered good enough to handle this task.

The iPhone 17 Pro was able to bring viewers quality live shots even from inside Fenway's Green Monster


The iPhone 17 Pro was used to broadcast last night's big American League contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park in Boston. The game was shown on Apple TV+ for the platform's Friday Night Baseball series. Last night's game was huge because the Tigers are on the verge of a monumental collapse that saw them blow a 15.5 game lead in July over the Cleveland Guardians and even a couple of weeks ago the Tigers had a decent lead that has evaporated.

The iPhone 17 Pro as a broadcast TV camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro was used as a broadcast quality camera for Friday night's MLB game between Detroit and Boston. | Image credit-Apple

The many ways Apple employed the iPhone 17 Pro during Friday night's game between Detroit and Boston


By the way, the Red Sox won the game 4-3 to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2021. But you don't care about the game; it has nothing to do with phones and technology. What does matter is that before the game, Apple disseminated a press release pointing out how the iPhone 17 Pro would be used in various ways during the telecast. According to Apple:

  • The iPhone 17 Pro captured live gameplay along with ballpark moments such as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and fan atmosphere — marking the first use of iPhone in a live professional sports broadcast workflow.
  • The iPhone 17 Pro delivered premium video quality sports fans expect, while enabling unique new angles and greater coverage thanks to its minimal footprint.
  • The iPhones showed live shits from four positions inside Fenway, including the home dugout, inside the Green Monster (!) and was used to get different angles while roaming around the stadium.

During the game, Apple broadcast special overlays that let fans know when the iPhone 17 Pro cameras were being used on a particular shot.

Apple said that the latest innovation "builds on Apple’s ongoing production enhancements with MLB, following in-stadium drone shots, real-time probability graphics, umpire helmet/body cams, mic’d-up players, megalodon cameras, and more."
Because of the size and weight of the iPhone 17 Pro, yesterday's game is probably just the start of a trend that will result in more professional sporting events being broadcast with the help of an iPhone Pro model.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
