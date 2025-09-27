The iPhone 17 Pro did something yesterday that no iPhone had ever done before

The iPhone 17 Pro was able to bring viewers quality live shots even from inside Fenway's Green Monster





The iPhone 17 Pro was used to broadcast last night's big American League contest between the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park in Boston. The game was shown on Apple TV+ for the platform's Friday Night Baseball series. Last night's game was huge because the Tigers are on the verge of a monumental collapse that saw them blow a 15.5 game lead in July over the Cleveland Guardians and even a couple of weeks ago the Tigers had a decent lead that has evaporated.





The many ways Apple employed the iPhone 17 Pro during Friday night's game between Detroit and Boston





By the way, the Red Sox won the game 4-3 to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2021. But you don't care about the game; it has nothing to do with phones and technology. What does matter is that before the game, Apple disseminated a press release pointing out how the iPhone 17 Pro would be used in various ways during the telecast. According to Apple:





The iPhone 17 Pro captured live gameplay along with ballpark moments such as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and fan atmosphere — marking the first use of iPhone in a live professional sports broadcast workflow.

Pro captured live gameplay along with ballpark moments such as batting practice, player introductions, dugout angles, and fan atmosphere — marking the first use of iPhone in a live professional sports broadcast workflow. The iPhone 17 Pro delivered premium video quality sports fans expect, while enabling unique new angles and greater coverage thanks to its minimal footprint.

Pro delivered premium video quality sports fans expect, while enabling unique new angles and greater coverage thanks to its minimal footprint. The iPhones showed live shits from four positions inside Fenway, including the home dugout, inside the Green Monster (!) and was used to get different angles while roaming around the stadium.



During the game, Apple broadcast special overlays that let fans know when the iPhone 17 Pro cameras were being used on a particular shot.

Apple said that the latest innovation "builds on Apple’s ongoing production enhancements with MLB, following in-stadium drone shots, real-time probability graphics, umpire helmet/body cams, mic’d-up players, megalodon cameras, and more."

Because of the size and weight of the iPhone 17 Pro, yesterday's game is probably just the start of a trend that will result in more professional sporting events being broadcast with the help of an iPhone Pro model.

