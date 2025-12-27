One billion active Android devices are targets for attacks that steal passwords and personal data

Android fragmentation rears its ugly head once again







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Would it bother you if your phone lost software support? Yes, absolutely. 80.39% No. The chances of being the target of an attack are low, 19.61% Vote 204 Votes







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The Android fragmentation is something we used to discuss years ago, and it remains an important issue. Security Boulevard says, "When combined with staggered rollouts, this creates a familiar but uncomfortable pattern: vulnerabilities may be known and documented yet remain exploitable on large numbers of devices until updateU fully propagate."

Losing software support on your phone is a serious matter





Android phone manufacturers, Android phone that receives security patches becomes obvious when attackers go after the personal data and app credentials of Android users. You don't want a cyberthief to come up with the password you use for your financial apps, do you? Unlikemanufacturers, Apple can simply press a button to update all iPhones at once . With Android, an update must work with different application processors, and different phone manufacturers have different UIs that have to be accounted for. The importance of having anthat receives security patches becomes obvious when attackers go after the personal data and app credentials of Android users. You don't want a cyberthief to come up with the password you use for your financial apps, do you?





Even if you think such attacks are so limited that they won't impact you, consider the words of BeyondTrust’s James Maude who told Forbes' Zak Doffman, "even though this only appears to be linked to a small number of targeted attacks, it will quickly become a must have exploit for a range of threat actors." In other words, the bad actors know exactly which phones are vulnerable and will go after those models, so if your phone has lost support, it might be time to upgrade to a new handset. It might be the best money you ever spend.

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