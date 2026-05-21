Your home screen just got healthier with the latest Google Health widget

Google Health and the Fitbit transition





What's your stance on home screen widgets? I love them! The more, the better! I use a few, mainly weather and search related... I like to keep my home screen clean of widgets Vote 3 Votes



The new Google Health widget



The new widget was first spotted by



As with other similar widgets, if you reduce the size, you'll get fewer stats. The metrics shown also act as shortcuts, and tapping on any of them will take you to the full page of the said stat.



Recommended For You Two new icons inside the Google Health widget

In addition to the expanded stats and the new design, the widget sports two new icons as well. The first one is a heart-shaped icon, and tapping on it opens Google Health.



There's also a refresh button, and just as the name suggests, hitting it will manually refresh the stat. That's a very useful feature, as widgets obey different Android efficiency rules and they don't show live data all the time, refreshing automatically at a certain period instead.



When are we getting the new Google Health widget?

The good news is that the Google Health update is already rolling out, and many of you might have gotten it by now. The official start of the rollout was May 19, and it's expected to have reached all the eligible devices by May 26.



Do you have the habit of using health and fitness widgets on your home screen? The new widget was first spotted by 9to5Google , and it can be resized on your home screen up to 5×3. This allows up to six different fitness metrics to fit right on your home screen at the same time.As with other similar widgets, if you reduce the size, you'll get fewer stats. The metrics shown also act as shortcuts, and tapping on any of them will take you to the full page of the said stat.In addition to the expanded stats and the new design, the widget sports two new icons as well. The first one is a heart-shaped icon, and tapping on it opens Google Health.There's also a refresh button, and just as the name suggests, hitting it will manually refresh the stat. That's a very useful feature, as widgets obey different Android efficiency rules and they don't show live data all the time, refreshing automatically at a certain period instead.The good news is that the Google Health update is already rolling out, and many of you might have gotten it by now. The official start of the rollout was May 19, and it's expected to have reached all the eligible devices by May 26.Do you have the habit of using health and fitness widgets on your home screen?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

There's a new Google Health widget coming to your home screen, and it promises to give you more health insights than ever.Earlier this month Google officially announced that the Fitbit app will morph, or should we say, be absorbed by the Google Health app.Along with a slew of changes, including a redesign, the Google Health 5.0 rollout, which is happening as we write this, brings a new widget for the app to the home screen.